Darcey & Stacey: Why doesn’t Stacey Silva believe that Florian Sukaj doesn’t want children

Stacey Silva feels Florian is lying to her about having children. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey Silva shared that she doesn’t believe her husband, Florian, when he claims he does not want children. Darcey and Stacey viewers were not surprised to see the twin make a mountain out of a molehill.

Stacey has made it perfectly clear by practically shouting from the rooftop that she wants to have more children. But Florian’s apprehensions have followers of the twins worried.

Stacey is already a mother to two teenage boys, but it seems she would like to have a child with her husband, who is much younger than her.

Florian Sukaj wants children naturally

The couple is getting ready to visit a fertility specialist, with Stacey placing all her eggs (pun not intended) in one basket as she hopes the doctor will be able to help her.

Darcey and Stacey viewers have been watching the duo talk about starting a family for almost one and half seasons. Florian has been sitting pretty on the fence as he shared that he would be okay either way.

Stacey is worried about taking too long to come to a decision because of her age, and Florian’s lack of excitement is raising some eyebrows.

Whenever Stacey brings up children to the 27-year-old, he seems to get tense. While it could be a language barrier, it could very well be that the Albanian may just not want children with Stacey or at all.

Florian noted that he only wants children if it were to happen naturally as a gift from God. But due to his wife’s age, the couple may only have science on their side.

Stacey shared with audiences that she believed that Florian would eventually leave if she was unable to become pregnant. The twin is very much aware that her age may cause some issues with conceiving.

Florian may just not be into Stacey Silva

But TLC viewers have noted that Florian is super religious, and in the clip for next week’s episode, Stacey can be seen telling her husband not to question the doctor.

Stacey knows exactly what is at stake, and she isn’t willing to take any chances waiting on the big guy upstairs to grant the couple a special stork to deliver their bundle of joy.

Florian will have to voice his concerns sooner rather than later because if he doesn’t, he could quite possibly have twins of his own to take care of in the near future.

Darcey and Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.