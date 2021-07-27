Darcey & Stacey fans want Darcey’s hair to get a makeover

Fans think Darcey Silva’s hair looks like trash. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey is back for Season 2, and viewers can’t help but notice some slight changes in the Silva twins’ appearance. Both Stacey and Darcey absolutely love to look their best, but some fans feel they missed the mark on their makeover.

Darcey and Stacey have been nipped and tucked within an inch of their lives, but it seems Darcey has also forgotten to update her hair. The tracts of her extensions can still be seen in a new Instagram post, and followers can’t help but drag her for the mishap.

Darcey’s hair is awful

Earlier this week, Darcey shared her new hair on social media, but fans immediately cried foul. The twin’s cheap extensions are not winning over anyone, and many feel the mother of two looks disheveled.

The Darcey & Stacey star could be seen walking towards a double door at the Ritz Carlton at the Marina Del Rey in the video. The hopeless romantic was twirling around with the caption, “Walking into my destiny! ❤️”

Darcey rocked a black swimsuit, a matching coverup, and pink bunny slippers. One follower posted what everyone was thinking, saying, “That hair is screaming for help.”

Fans want a hair makeover

An exhausted commenter asked a valid question point out a solid fact writing, “What I don’t understand… you have money obviously.. why not get some good looking extensions??? 😔”

Another 90 Day Fiance enthusiast simply asked the star to “Get a better weave, please.” It is fair to surmise that almost all of Darcey’s one million followers think she could use an update on her hair.

This is not the first time Darcey has come under fire by her followers. Some sleuths even noticed she had been reusing several posts. TLC viewers find it hard to keep up with Darcey and Stacey since they often use filters and go under the knife to spruce themselves up.

The Silva’s flew to Turkey for surgery

The Silva twins recently opened up about their trip to Turkey, where they gave themselves a total body makeover. Both reality TV stars expressed that the journey was very spiritual and brought the sisters closer together.

Darcey & Stacey is only in the second episode, but drama has already overflowed. The twins have each moved into new apartments in the same building. Stacey and Florian look to be doing well, with Georgi Rusev getting the brunt of Darcey’s neediness.

90 Day Fiance fans just hope that Darcey takes the hint and updates that hair of hers. If she doesn’t, it feels like all that surgery may have just been in vain.

Darcey and Stacey airs Monday at 8 pm EST on TLC.