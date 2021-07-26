Darcey & Stacey exclusive: Video has surfaced that confirms Florian cheated on Stacey Silva with Shanti Zohra

An unseen video of Florian with Shanti, the woman he cheated on Stacey with, has come to light, proving that he did indeed have a transgression. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey’s Florian Sukaj’s past is getting him in trouble once again as an exclusive never-before-seen video has surfaced of Florian kissing the same woman, Shanti Zohra, who caused problems on Season 1.

This previously unreleased video aims to further expose Florian for cheating on Stacey in the past and comes as Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey is on its second episode.

Florian reluctantly admitted to Stacey toward the end of last season that he did in fact kiss Shanti. He tried, however, to keep that information buried for most of the season until he was forced into confessing due to mounting evidence.

While that mounting evidence wasn’t pictures of videos of them kissing, it was pictures and videos insinuating that’s what they about to do.

The exclusive video proves Florian Sukaj cheated on Stacey Silva

This exclusive video actually shows Florian and Shanti making out.

This proof confirms his confession that they did kiss, but it also leaves the door open to wondering what else happened since he omitted that it was much more than just a peck.

The short video clip clearly shows Shanti and Florian’s faces locked in a kiss with tongue.

This damning evidence adds to the other pictures and videos of Florian and Shanti that Stacey refuses to constitute as means for a breakup.

Stacey chose to forgive Florian and move past the transgression, although she may not have gotten or will ever get the full story.

Florian Sukaj and Stacey Silva have new problems on this season of Darcey & Stacey

Florian lost control of his temper and screamed at Stacey, “Shut your f*****g mouth!” after he felt like she was over-coaching him during a photoshoot that Stacey curated and paid for to help his modeling career.

The shocking display of anger could spell some major problems for their communication and emotional connection in the future.

Florian also will express his desire to have a child with 46-year-old Stacey later on this season, which will drum up questions of whether it’s something they can actually do.

