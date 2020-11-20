Shanti Zohra spills all the tea on Florian Sukaj affair, confirms she did have sex with Stacey Silva’s husband

The tea is getting hot.

Stacey Silva finally got to marry her Albanian boyfriend Florian Sukaj when he came to the U.S. on a K-1 visa.

Arriving mid-pandemic, the couple married in secret to complete the process within the 90-day allotted time frame.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What should’ve been the happiest day of her life quickly went left when Stacey found out Florian was spending time in hotel rooms with a Belgian model.

Florian swore up and down it was just a kiss

Making an appearance on Darcey & Stacey, Florian’s mistress Shanti Zohra was confronted by Stacey’s twin sister Darcey via a Facetime call.

When asked for the details of the affair, Shanti played coy and said to ask Florian. She simply said it’s not her fault that Florian “wanted to taste her honey.”

When Stacey confronted Florian, he swore that nothing more than a kiss happened between him and Shanti.

He claimed that she reached out to do a photo shoot, but that Stacey is convinced she came with the sole intention of stealing her man.

She set the record straight

In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Shanti says Florian’s version of their relationship is completely different from the truth.

She claims she’s not a homewrecker and has reached out to the sisters to tell her side of the story. However, she’s been left blocked by the twins and feels she deserves to tell her truth.

While Florian painted her as the aggressor, she claims he was in her DMs for more than a year before she gave him her number. He claimed he wasn’t with Stacey anymore, so she feels just as betrayed.

While she didn’t admit on the show that they had sex, she’s admitting it now.

“So yeah, we had like, sexual intercourse. Many times,” she told In Touch.

Regarding the racy video that appeared on the show, she explained, “That was a funny moment that we captured together. We were laughing. And that’s also the reason that I believe that he was really single. Otherwise, he would never do that. Right?”

In her mind, if he was still in a relationship with Stacey, he wouldn’t allow himself to be recorded in such a compromising position.

As for the couple now, Stacey confirmed earlier in the month that the couple is going strong and wasn’t going to “let no b****h take us down.”

Do you believe Florian or Shanti’s version of the events?

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus at TLC.