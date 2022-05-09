Critics slam Jersey Shore’s Pauly D after his appearance on Fox News

Pauly D appeared on Fox News. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is one of the most successful cast members on the show.

Between his DJ gigs that he travels across the country for, his various endorsements, Pauly D’s subs, and his hair glue, he’s earned himself the title of the richest cast member of Jersey Shore.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of around $20 million and reportedly makes upwards of $150,000 per episode of Jersey Shore.

When he’s not hustling hard to make money, he enjoys riding his motorcycles and performing stunts, and adding to his collection of luxury cars.

As of recently, it looks like Pauly can add another thing to his resume as he recently appeared on Fox News to discuss inflation.

The interview was not well received by viewers though, as he was bashed on social media following his appearance.

Critics slam Jersey Shore’s Pauly DelVecchio after he appeared on Fox News

Pauly D joined Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News where he talked about the economy under the Biden administration and inflation.

When asked, Pauly stated, “It’s getting out of hand…Everything is going up. My pool guy wants more money and I’m like, what is going on?”

Upon hearing Pauly discuss economics, people started going nuts on Twitter and had a field day making fun of the situation.

One viewer joked, “Good to know Fox News is getting commentary on inflation from Pauly D, someone who spends 100k on hair gel a year. Hopefully they’ll get thoughts on defensive spending from the cast of Teen Mom.”

One critic listed everything that Pauly is an expert on including, “gym, tan, laundry, Djing” they noted that he is “NOT” an expert on inflation. They also thought it was “hilarious that this is real” and urged people to listen to “actual experts.”

Things Pauly D is an expert on:

– Gym

– Tan

– Laundry

– DJing



Things Pauly D is NOT an expert on:

– Inflation



A separate person made a joke and said that it was “disturbing and unacceptable” that “inflation has now deflated DJ Pauly D’s hair.”

They added, “This is where I draw the line.”

Jersey Shore’s Pauly D reveals tanning secret

The economy wasn’t the only topic for conversation during his appearance on Fox News.

Pauly also shared some insights into the latest tanning trends. In an unexpected turn of events, Pauly was asked about a new trend called testicle tanning.

He said that while he heard it boosts testosterone levels, it wasn’t something he was interested in.

Pauly shared, “I put a sock down there when I tan.”

While Fox News isn’t somewhere viewers might expect Pauly to be a regular contributor, his interview certainly got people talking.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.