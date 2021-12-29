Jersey Shore’s Pauly D shows off new custom-made Rolls Royce

Pauly D shows off his new custom-made Rolls Royce Ghost. Pic credit: MTV

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio has made a name for himself as the richest star of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and his newest purchase proves just how much money he has.



Pauly showed off a brand new custom-made Rolls Royce he bought recently.

The car is the newest addition to his garage and adds to his luxury collection.

The vehicle is an upgrade to the 2018 Rolls Royce Ghost that he already owned.



He shared video footage of the car and posed inside it as he grinned ear to ear.



Here’s what we know about Pauly’s sleek new ride.

Pauly D buys custom made Rolls Royce

Pauly’s gorgeous new vehicle has a light grey exterior and a bright red leather interior.

The interior ceiling has twinkling stars and the inside door frame has the words “Hand built in Goodwood, England for DJ Pauly D” showing that the car was designed just for him.

Base models of the 2022 Rolls Royce Ghost have a starting price of around $398,850 according to Car and Driver.

The vehicle packs a punch with a V12 engine and can hit 60mph in just 4.6 seconds.

The backseat includes massaging seats, an entertainment system, and plenty of legroom. The Rolls Royce Ghost is one of the more luxurious vehicles available on the market today.

Pauly D has worked hard for his success and wealth

Pauly D has worked hard to get to where he is and his unmatched hustle is what made him the most successful among the Jersey Shore cast.

He has a net worth of around 20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth and reportedly makes upwards of $150,000 per episode of Jersey Shore.

In addition to filming the show, he’s made his money as a successful DJ traveling the country for various gigs at different venues and performing residencies at clubs in Las Vegas.

Pauly has several endorsements and recently rolled out Pauly D’s Italian Subs.

He took a brief hiatus from DJing when the pandemic hit but he got back to it this year.

Fans will have a chance to catch up on Pauly D’s life including his relationship with Nikki Hall when Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres next month.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV..