Could Big Brother do a season with Survivor alums as houseguests?

Would fans be interested in seeing a Big Brother and Survivor crossover?

Based on a recent announcement by the CBS boss, the stage has been set to make it possible.

It was revealed that Survivor 50 will be a “year-long” celebration at CBS.

Host Jeff Probst also announced that the show will feature returning players.

But Survivor is only 26 days long now (or 39 days if they extend it for the special season), giving them enough content for a 13-episode season.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Having 13 weeks of Survivor 50 isn’t exactly a year of content, but there’s a way for CBS to extend that.

Put Survivor alums in the Big Brother house for a special season

CBS needs counterprogramming for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

It’s possible that a new season of Celebrity Big Brother could air that winter.

But what if the producers worked with Survivor alums to put together a special season of Big Brother instead?

Having a Big Brother house packed with former Survivor players could help bring attention to Survivor 50, debuting later that spring.

Since it would also be a shortened Big Brother season, it would be more palatable to Survor alums with jobs or kids.

Survivor fans who haven’t watched Big Brother before, the video below shares everything you need to know.

Reality stars have crossed over already

Caleb Reynolds from Big Brother 16 later appeared on Survivor.

And Survivor legend Cirie Fields appeared on Big Brother 25 for nearly 100 days last summer.

Caleb and Cirie have shown a crossover is possible, and it would be interesting to see how a group of former Survivor players would handle being locked in a house together.

Neither show has hinted at doing a crossover like this, but the stage is set to make it possible for Winter 2026. With a cash prize available, there is no shortage of Survivor alums who might answer the call.

Is Boston Rob Mariano ready to take on yet another reality competition show?

More news from Big Brother and Survivor

The Survivor 47 cast was recently leaked. These are the castaways who will be featured in the fall 2024 season.

It was also revealed that the Survivor 47 cast features a 59-year-old player.

A new season of Big Brother debuts this summer. The BB26 cast will compete for a $750,000 prize, and producers announced everyone is a new player.

There are also Big Brother and Survivor alums on The Traitors 3. A new season of the Peacock reality competition show has begun filming in Scotland, with Alan Cumming returning as host.

Previous seasons of Big Brother and Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS. Survivor 47 debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.