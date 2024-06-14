Survivor 47 cast features a 59-year-old player

A 59-year-old woman joined the Survivor 47 cast for a chance to play the game.

She has a lot riding on her shoulders as well. If she succeeds, maybe Survivor producers will look to cast more people older than 35.

Long-time viewers know how the casts typically trend younger, but there have been some very memorable players who were older than 35.

As teased during the recent Survivor 46 season finale, the new players were in Fiji with Jeff Probst to film the Fall 2024 season.

Soon after filming for Survivor 47 ends, the producers will film Survivor 48, with that season to debut in early 2025.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s not time to film Survivor 50 (yet), but it has also become a hot topic after Jeff teased it would feature returners.

Sue Smey from the Survivor 47 cast

Here is the Survivor 47 cast list that was recently leaked online. It gives an early look at who is playing the game this time.

Sue Smey is a 59-year-old flight instructor from Putnam Valley, New York. She has the energy to compete with the younger players and was featured in the teaser trailer.

“My final words will be, ‘I’m 59 and I beat all your a**ses,'” Sue states during the early footage.

Below is that first-look teaser trailer for Survivor 47. Sue speaks to the camera at about the 1:30 mark of the footage.

We see her playing the game during several different moments, suggesting she should get the chance to stick around a little while. But we must tune in this fall to find out how long.

More news and notes from the world of Survivor

A new group of reality TV stars is in Scotland for The Traitors 3. Peacock has begun work on a new season of the hit reality competition show hosted by Alan Cumming.

Previous seasons of The Traitors USA had big involvement from Survivor alums, including Cirie Fields doing very well in the inaugural season. Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow were on Season 2.

There are four Survivor alums on The Traitors 3, but that could also work against them. Could they become targets as soon as the game begins? Or can they spin that numbers advantage into a strong alliance?

Kenzie Petty recently shared some fun Ponderosa pictures. The Survivor 46 winner got to spend a short time at the location following her victory, and she made the most of her time with the Survivor jury members. Since returning home, Kenzie has become pregnant and gotten married as well.

The energetic Q Burdette also revealed he is about to be a dad. His wife is pregnant and expecting their first child.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season where producers invited former winners to compete for a $2 million prize (Survivor 40: Winners at War).

Survivor 47 debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.