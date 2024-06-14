Survivor 50: A ‘year-long’ celebration planned by CBS

Big plans are ahead for Survivor 50.

Even though fans must wait a while for the season to air on CBS, the network is already putting together plans.

If it seems early to talk about Survivor 50 when Survivor 46 just ended, that’s because it is early.

But that’s how you create buzz, and host Jeff Probst is good at it.

Jeff recently spoke at a gathering of Survivor fans, where he revealed that the Survivor 50 cast will feature returning players.

The New Era has focused mostly on introducing new faces, so the 50th season could finally bring back some fan favorites from before Winners at War (Survivor 40).

CBS boss teases a long Survivor 50 celebration

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach spoke recently about what the network plans to do for the 50th season of Survivor.

She began by teasing that Survivor 50 will be filmed next spring. That’s the spring of 2025, likely immediately after Survivor 49 is filmed in Fiji.

The common practice for recent Survivor seasons is to film them back-to-back. It cuts the production costs to keep the crew in the same place and knock out two seasons.

“We will absolutely be celebrating and I would consider it kind of a year-long celebration,” Reisenbach told Deadline.

“We do that really well on CBS. We will have a lot of plans in the works… it’d be the first time in the New Era that will have returning players. That’s really exciting,” she added.

This tidbit reveals that Survivor 49 will be comprised of new people. This will give the production team an even larger group of people to draw from for Survivor 50.

Could the Survivor 50 theme involve New Era vs Old School? That could be a fun way to get the fan base buzzing about which seasons were more difficult for players.

It’s early to be teasing Survivor 50, and it raises many questions about what a “year-long celebration” looks like. Maybe some cross-promotions?

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.