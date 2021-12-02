Colton Comes Out: Everything we know about Colton Underwood’s Netflix special

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood is ready to tell his truth about coming out and how he treated Cassie Randolph in his Netflix series Coming Out Colton. Pic credit: Netflix

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood has a Netflix special titled Coming Out Colton. The six-episode series is set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, December 3.

Colton publicly came out as gay during an interview with Robin Roberts in April. Around the same time, it was revealed that Colton was a few weeks into filming the reality series with Netflix.

At the time, the series was vaguely described as a deeper look into Colton’s journey of coming out and living as a gay man. Since then, Colton has spoken out more about what viewers can expect from Coming Out Colton.

During an interview with The NY Times, Colton explained why he was inspired to create the series with Netflix.

“I’ve lived my life so publicly straight, and I ran from a community I’ve belonged to my entire life,” he said. “I knew there was going to be a lot of people who didn’t understand. Maybe at the end of these six episodes, people still don’t understand. But at least I’ve tried to undo the wrongs.”

Colton comes out to his family and friends in Coming Out Colton

Colton uploaded a poster for his upcoming series and got real about one of the rawest moments for him filming the show.

He shared, “This image was captured moments after I came out to my dad, which was one of the most meaningful parts of my coming out journey.”

Colton’s dad has since said that he thought Colton’s motivation for coming out publicly was for money but he still seems supportive of his son and like he’s trying his best to understand him.

In the series, Colton and his dad are on a fishing trip as Colton mustered up the courage to say, “I backed myself into a corner running from who I am. What I’m trying to tell you is I’m gay.”

Colton will speak with other people who are close to him like some of his childhood friends. In the trailer, he comes out to a number of them who seem to be accepting.

He’ll also speak to LGBTQ+ advocates like Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Not only is Gus part of the community but he’s also an athlete.

Colton discusses in the series how tough it was for him to accept himself as a gay man and a football player. He didn’t think he could be both.

Additionally, Colton was worried about disappointing his coaches, whom he saw as father figures.

He also confronts his struggle to come out due to his religion. During the series, he seeks counsel from an LGBTQ+ pastor.

Colton will address his toxic behavior toward Cassie in Coming Out Colton

Critics initially created a petition against Colton’s Netflix special due to the way he treated his Bachelor ex, Cassie Randolph.

After they broke up, Colton harrassed Cassie’s friends and family and used GPS tracking on her to stalk her. She filed for a restraining order, which was eventually revoked.

However, it does seem that Colton is going to accept responsibility and attempt to reconcile for the way he treated her during the series, which Cassie is reportedly grateful for.

Colton admitted, “I put a poor girl through hell because of my own insecurities.”

After coming out to his dad, his dad didn’t let him off easy, reminding him, “Cassie filed a restraining order. You went off the rails.”

Another friend tells him, “What you put her through is bulls**t.”

He admitted during the documentary that the way he harrassed Cassie was the last straw that forced him to realize he had to come out before he hurt anyone else.

Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix on Friday, December 3. The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, January 3, 2022.