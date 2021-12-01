Colton Underwood’s dad preferred Colton come out in a different way, suggests he came out on TV for money

Colton Underwood’s dad wasn’t a fan of being filmed while Colton came out. Pic credit: Netflix

Colton Underwood is letting the world into his life as he navigates being out and proud about his sexuality.

On the upcoming Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, Colton documents his coming out experience including some very vulnerable footage of him telling his dad, Scott Underwood, that he’s gay.

Scott Underwood shares his thoughts on Colton Underwood revealing he’s gay

News of Colton’s sexuality and controversial Netflix series provoked mixed reactions from audiences, with some supporting the former Bachelor while others felt Colton’s sexuality doesn’t give him a pass for his previous harassment of ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

It seems another point of contention regarding the series is Colton’s father wishing his son had come out to him more privately rather than on-camera, especially because it’s such a personal conversation.

While speaking with The New York Times, Scott shared, “I’m not saying I’m upset about it, but I would have preferred it had been done differently”

Scott Underwood suggests money is the reason Colton Underwood came out on TV

After featuring on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and starring on The Bachelor, Colton Underwood became a well-known public figure, currently boasting 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Naturally, Colton was able to leverage that popularity into a career and Scott Underwood has acknowledged that his son has chosen the career path of an entertainer and that the reality star path requires exposing intimate details of one’s life for money.

Further, discussing why Colton chose to come out on national television and later on the widely popular streaming service Netflix, Scott stated, “Am I going to say it’s for fame? No. Did he come out on TV for money? Sure. But who in reality entertainment doesn’t leverage their life and put it all out there for money?”

While Scott Underwood may have preferred learning about his son’s sexuality in private, it seems he is aiming to be understanding of his son and his actions.

Colton Underwood coming out to his father is featured in the trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Coming Out Colton which premieres Friday, December 3rd. The preview gave viewers a glimpse into what to expect from the series.

Clips from the trailer suggest that Colton will in some manner address putting Cassie through hell, speak with famous members and athletes of the LGBTQ+ community, and reveal that he’s gay to his father while fishing.

Bachelor Nation has certainly learned a lot about Colton since he first joined The Bachelor franchise and it seems there will be even more to learn when his series hits Netflix this week.

