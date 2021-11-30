Cassie Randolph ‘ready to move on’ from ‘bad memories’ of Colton Underwood dredged back up

Cassie Randolph is ready to leave her former Bachelor ex Colton Underwood in the past. Pic credit: @cassierandolph/Instagram

With Colton Underwood’s new special, Coming Out Colton, hitting Netflix this week, there’s one person who isn’t too excited and that’s his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

Not a fan of their drama-filled breakup being rehashed on the streaming service, a source told Page Six, “Cassie really just wants to move past any drama having to do with Colton. She’s being roped back into all this Colton mess because of the Netflix show.”

The Netflix special is set to document Colton’s experience entering the gay community and while the insider said Cassie supports him telling his narrative if it helps others, “the part that sucks is that there’s really no way for him to tell his story without mentioning their breakup.”

Cassie Randolph is ‘ready to move on’ from ‘bad memories’ of Colton Underwood

Receiving his final rose on the finale of Season 23 of The Bachelor, Cassie and Colton continued dating until announcing their split in May 2020.

Shortly after, Cassie filed a restraining order against Colton after it was revealed the former Bachelor sent her and her family menacing text messages and planted a tracking device on her car.

“There are a lot of bad memories associated with the end of their relationship,” the source added. “She wishes there was a way to completely separate herself from his narrative.”

Adding to Page Six, the source continued, “It’s nice to see that he appears genuinely sorry — and it’s comforting to know that his friends and family are holding him accountable for everything he did to Cassie.”

In the trailer for the upcoming special, Cassie is mentioned by Colton’s father who tells his son, “Cassie filed a restraining order against you. You went off the rails.”

In agreeance with his father’s comment, Colton added, “I put a poor girl through hell because of my insecurities.”

Cassie Randolph has moved onto new boyfriend, musician Brighton Reinhardt

While Cassie is being forced to relive her very public relationship, she’s lucky to have new love, musician Brighton Reinhardt in her life.

Cassie and Brighton have known each other for years but rumors first linked them together romantically last summer.

Brighton has been a rock for Cassie through the Colton drama as an insider previously told Us Weekly, “He obviously knows what she went through with Colton and just supported her along the way.”

Will you be tuning into Coming Out Colton? Let us know in the comments.

Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix on Friday, December 3.