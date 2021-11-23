Colton Underwood’s Netflix special Coming Out Colton has a premiere date — Here’s what we know

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood has a new Netflix reality series called Coming Out Colton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood has a Netflix special and it’s coming out sooner than Bachelor Nation may have realized.

The special is called Coming Out Colton, and it’s set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 3.

Colton shared a promotional poster on his Instagram to share the premiere date and a special moment fans can expect to see in the reality series.

The poster describes the series as “his journey to a new reality,” riffing off how he got his start on the reality TV series The Bachelor.

The poster shows Colton looking down at the ground and smiling as he wears a mint green sweater, black vest and a cap.

Colton described how the moment captured in the poster was special to him in the caption.

“This image was captured moments after I came out to my dad, which was one of the most meaningful parts of my coming out journey,” he wrote. “I’m looking forward to sharing more of my story with you including the lessons I’ve been learning along the way. Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix December 3rd.”

What to expect from Coming Out Colton

Coming Out Colton began filming a few weeks before he came out publicly on April 14.

The reality series will likely follow the process of him coming out to the loved ones in his life — including his father, as he had discussed in the post.

Colton will also likely talk about how his past held him back from coming out. When he came out, he had discussed how hard it was being an athlete, not only being a virgin but also being in the closet.

He also mentioned that religion played a big part in his coming out.

The docuseries may also touch on his dating life. He admitted to having hookups with other men before his time on The Bachelor.

He also began openly dating since coming out. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Colton was spotted kissing Jordan C. Brown, and the two might have even been in a relationship.

Coming Out Colton will likely confirm or deny that as well as delve into any other dates he might have been on since coming out.

Colton Underwood came out as gay

Colton Underwood came out as gay earlier this year in April. Colton broke the news during an intimate interview on GMA with Robin Roberts.

“I’m gay. I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” he explained. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Colton has become a somewhat controversial name in Bachelor Nation after his relationship with The Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph went south.

He was accused of tracking her with a GPS and stalking her after their breakup.

Some fans felt he hasn’t addressed this issue enough and started a petition for the upcoming Netflix series to be canceled.

Even though the petition got over 20,000, it hasn’t gone through, and Colton’s fans and critics alike will be able to watch Coming Out Colton on Netflix soon.

Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix on Friday, December 3.