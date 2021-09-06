Jordan C Brown: Here’s what we know about Colton Underwood’s new boyfriend

Colton Underwood seemingly has a new boyfriend, political strategist Jordan C. Brown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Colton Underwood was spotted kissing a mystery man on the beaches of Hawaii.

Well, the identity of that mystery man has since been revealed and his name is Jordan C. Brown.

When Colton and Jordan were spotted together, they were lounging on their stomachs on beach chairs at the Four Seasons resort in Miami.

TMZ spotted the lovebirds kissing as they relaxed together on the beach.

Now Bachelor Nation is wondering who Colton’s new beau is.

Meet Colton’s new boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown

Jordan is heavily involved with politics. According to his LinkedIn bio, he is a political strategist whose focus is “working at the intersection of politics, technology, and entertainment to drive progressive social change.”

He is the founder of One Blue Hill where he “partners with high-profile celebrities, business leaders, and elected officials to achieve innovative advocacy and philanthropic goals.”

He has been a campaign advisor for John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004, Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008 and 2012. He also advised Hilary Clinton for two years of her campaign.

Now, he prioritizes organizing fundraisers for influential Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Colton’s new boyfriend is a man of many skills. Not only does he advocate for political and social change but he is a musician.

He even has a link to his song Fix You on his Instagram bio.

He is also the recent owner of a puppy named Blue.

How long have Colton and Jordan been dating?

The important question is are Colton and Jordan serious enough for Jordan to have introduced Colton to Blue?

They may be. In fact, is that the two of them together in this picture?

Colton has known Jordan at least since June. Even if the dog Colton is cuddling up with isn’t Blue, the two reportedly were on the same group trip to Massachusetts in June.

Even though they weren’t pictured together, Colton seemed to really enjoy himself on that trip, and Jordan may be part of the reason why.

Colton went on another group trip shortly after to Mexico

During the trip, Colton was spending time with Johnny Sibilly from HBO’s Hacks.

While Monsters and Critics speculated that Johnny might be his new boyfriend at the time, it turns out it was Jordan all along.

Colton Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 14.

In an intimate interview with Robin Roberts, he revealed that he finally felt happy and free after coming out and that it actually brought him closer to his faith.

Before coming out, Colton appeared on The Bachelorette where he dated Becca Kufrin and then got his own season of The Bachelor.

He left the show with Cassie Randolph, and the two spent a little over a year happily together. However, a tumultuous breakup led to Cassie filing for a restraining order against Colton and claiming that he had used a GPS to track and stalk her.

This has led some members of Bachelor Nation to start a petition against his upcoming Netflix series.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.