Does former Bachelor star Colton Underwood have a new boyfriend? Here’s what we know

Colton Underwood may have a new boyfriend after he was spotted poolside with HBO’s Hacks star Johnny Sibilly. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

After coming out as gay, former Bachelor star Colton Underwood may have a new boyfriend.

Colton has recently been spotted with HBO’s Hacks breakout star Johnny Sibilly.

Colton flew down to Mexico for a relaxing getaway with friends, Johnny included.

Colton and Johnny both uploaded pictures of the two of them having fun at their resort’s pool to their Instagram stories.

Colton tagged Johnny in one pic of the two of them making a “chicken nugget toast” as Colton crouches in his swim trunks next to his frozen beverage.

In another pic, Colton puts his arm around Johnny as they hold up their beverages and pose for a selfie in the pool.

Colton and Johnny banter on each other’s social media

Colton referenced their silly chicken nugget toast on one of Johnny’s Instagram posts.

Johnny posted a group pic from Mexico of Colton and their friends posing by the pool in front of a sunset.

“turtle time & tequila with these babies,” Johnny captioned the post.

“Can you please pass me the chicken nuggets?” Colton quipped in the comments.

“extra ranch plz,” Johnny wrote in response.

Pic credit: johnnysibilly/Instagram

Colton also uploaded an Instagram post with all of his friends after a fun night on the town in Mexico.

“brb. with some friends on the beach,” Colton captioned the post.

Johnny showed up in the comments section and wrote, “SOAKED.”

Pic credit: @coltonunderwood/Instagram

Even though neither has spoken out about being together, Colton and Johnny certainly seem to have good banter, and they already have inside jokes together. Hence, it’s certainly possible that they are or will become an item.

How Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out

Colton had previously competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. He went on to compete on Bachelor in Paradise and date Tia Booth.

He was then granted his own season of The Bachelor, where he fell in love with Cassie Randolph. After a nasty breakup involving GPS tracking and restraining orders, Colton briefly dated actress Lucy Hale.

It wasn’t until April 2021 that Colton came out as gay on Good Morning America.

He spoke with Robin Roberts about how he always knew he was gay but it took him time to come to terms with it.

“I’m gay. I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” he explained. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

He added, “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

Even though he claimed he was blackmailed into coming out, he still felt relieved after the fact.

Just after he came out, news broke that he was filming a Netflix series about his life after coming out and his sexuality.

Colton may even reveal if he’s seeing anyone special like Johnny in the documentary.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.