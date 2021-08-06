Cinco Holland reveals why he left Cash for Trina on Love Island USA

Cinco, Trina, Jeremy, and Florita on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

For much of Love Island USA Season 3, a love triangle between Cinco Holland, Trina Njoroge, and Cashay Proudfoot dominated the screentime.

Fans started off happy for Cinco and Cashay, but when Trina moved in and stole him from Cash, the fans turned on both Trina and Cinco.

By the time Cinco told Trina he wanted Cash, and she dumped him, many viewers at home were ready for him to leave Love Island USA.

They got their wish, and now Cinco can tell his side of the story about what happened behind the scenes.

Cinco explains why he left Cash for Trina on Love Island USA

Cinco appeared on After the Island with Alex and Elizabeth, and they asked him straight up why he left Cashay for Trina.

“I had a great connection with Cash, but at the same time, she didn’t really tell me that she liked me, or if we could have moved forward past that, Cinco explained.

“We were having a good time and all that, but in the back of her mind, she’d always feel like ‘I was a second choice’ because when I first came in, my first attractions were with Trina.”

Cinco said the biggest problem was that Cash never stopped thinking she was his second choice and didn’t think they could get past that and just end up as friends with benefits.

“I was kind of thrown off when Trina showed interest,” Cinco said. “I told [Cash] and she was like, ‘You should go talk to her and go figure that out with her.’ I was like, ‘I thought I was trying to figure out something with you,’ you know what I mean?”

He said that he liked Cashay, but when she told him to go talk to someone else, he felt she didn’t like him as much as he liked her.

Does Cinco regret choosing Trina?

Cinco showed that he had no regrets about how things ended up on Love Island USA concerning Cash and Trina.

“There’s nothing wrong with anything Cash did, or with anything, I should say,” Cinco said.

“Both of them are great people, and I appreciated the time I had with both of them. Honestly, I just thought that the connection I had with Cash was gonna be better for me.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.