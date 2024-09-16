Christine Brown’s husband David mocks Kody Brown’s Sister Wives confessional

Christine Brown’s husband is taking aim at her ex-husband.

Season 19 of Sister Wives kicked off this weekend, and Kody Brown is already back to his famous one-liners.

Episode 1, A House Divided Cannot Stand, featured Kody and his first ex, Christine, coming face-to-face for the first time since their split.

During one of his confessionals, the father of 18 got candid about dealing with the aftermath of his failed plural family.

“Just the failure of the experience; it was everything,” Kody said as he teared up in front of TLC’s cameras.

“All my goals… Now, failures happen. And I’m gonna grow up, and I’m gonna put on my big boy panties, and I’m gonna get through this. You know that I am,” Kody confessed.

David Woolley makes fun of Kody’s confessional

While Kody was shedding tears on camera, Christine and her husband, David Woolley, watched it all unfold on TV.

During Sister Wives’ Season 19 premiere episode, David uploaded a photo of himself and Christine watching from bed.

The couple smiled for their selfie, and in the caption, David took a shot at his wife’s ex-husband’s mention of putting on his “big boy panties.”

“Were watching #tlc #sisterwives and I look at the television, then at @christine_brownsw and then a commercial with me in it. I am in an alternate universe!” David wrote.

But one of his hashtags was a subtle shot at Kody, which read #bigboybriefs.

Christine and David have taken shots at Kody online several times

This isn’t the first time Christine’s husband has thrown shade at Kody Brown.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the 60-year-old father of eight joined Christine in mocking one of Kody’s other one-liners, “It’s not all beer and Skittles.”

David and Christine posed for a pic outside the Charlotte Motor Speedway, with David holding a can of beer and a package of Skittles in his hands.

In her caption, Christine included the hashtag #beerandskittles for reference.

David also indirectly berated Kody’s remarks about Christine being a “chubby” girl devouring nachos in the backseat of his car while they were dating, which he admitted “cooled” his attraction to her.

David posted a photo of himself and Christine enjoying nachos together for her birthday, and in the caption, wrote, “Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen!”

David and Kody will meet on Season 19 of Sister Wives

Aside from the social media jabs, the preview clips show Kody and David will come face-to-face on Sister Wives this season.

Christine confirmed to ET that David and Kody had met more than once, noting that her husband was a “gentleman” in her ex-husband’s presence.

As we watched Sunday night, Christine and Kody had an awkward run-in during their daughter Mykelti’s baby sprinkle.

It was the first time the exes had been in each other’s presence since their post-split lunch during Season 18.

Kody admitted that he and his wife, Robyn Brown, were “terribly” nervous for the run-in, as was Christine.

But Kody and Robyn kept their distance from Christine, and she did the same.

The trio remained civil for the sake of their daughter and their guests without any drama unfolding.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.