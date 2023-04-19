David Woolley throws major shade at Kody Brown over his nacho remarks toward Christine Brown

Christine Brown’s fiance David Woolley proved he’s got a sense of humor and delighted Sister Wives fans as he sent a subtle yet sneering remark Kody Brown’s way.

Tuesday marked Christine’s 51st birthday, and to celebrate, she and David enjoyed some nachos together.

Christine enjoying nachos for her birthday seems like an ordinary way to celebrate another trip around the sun — but for her and David, it also had an underlying meaning.

In the Brown family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody detailed a time when he and Christine embarked on a road trip.

Kody talked about stopping at a Quickie Mart to pick up some snacks for the ride. Referring to Christine as “a little bit chubby,” Kody explained how she bought herself “what seemed [sic] like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos” he’d ever seen.

Kody went on, describing how he couldn’t stomach to watch her eat her nachos, noting that she was eating quickly and had chili sauce and nacho cheese “everywhere.”

“Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship,” Kody wrote, admitting that her behavior “cooled his attraction a lot.”

Christine and David each shared the same carousel of photos to their respective Instagram accounts. Christine captioned her post, “Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!”

Christine Brown and David Woolley throw major shade at Kody Brown

In less than 24 hours, Christine’s post received over 76,000 likes, while David’s amassed nearly 10,000.

Christine’s former sister wife and BFF, Janelle Brown, commented on her post and, using a crying-laughing emoji and two heart-eyed emojis, showed her appreciation for her jab at Kody.

Janelle, along with Christine’s 1 million IG followers, loved her clap back aimed at Kody. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

For David’s post, he wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen.”

Sister Wives familiar with Kody’s infamous nachos story raced to the comments section to applaud David’s sense of humor and his clap back aimed at Kody.

Sister Wives fans go wild over David’s jab aimed at Kody

“Kody it’s ‘nacho family,'” joked one Sister Wives fan.

Another one of David’s commenters wanted to start a petition for a nacho bar at his and Christine’s upcoming wedding.

Sister Wives viewers appreciated David’s subtle shade. Pic credit: @david__woolley/Instagram

Commenting on Kody’s likely response, another Instagram user penned, “Someone punching the air rn.”

“HAHAHHA this is the greatest. If ya know ya know,” wrote another.

Sister Wives viewers couldn’t contain their appreciation for David’s sense of humor and continued to flood his comments section.

Mocking Kody’s infamous comment to Christine about a knife to his kidneys, one Sister Wives viewer joked, “Oh SNAP! There goes the other kidney!”

David’s fans and followers continued to applaud his shade. Pic credit: @david__woolley/Instagram

Echoing the sentiment, another commenter wrote, “It’s like a knife in the kidneys!!!”

Kody Brown’s infamous knife to the kidneys scene

To refresh Sister Wives viewers’ memory, during the infamous kidney scene, Kody was ranting to Christine about her not trying hard enough to have a better relationship with her sister wives, namely Robyn.

As Kody stood up in the scene, he lost his composure as he angrily shouted, “Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices I’ve made to love you. Wasted!” as he made a gesture mimicking being stabbed in his kidneys.

Christine kept her composure as Kody lost control during the scene. She later spoke to TODAY.com about how she managed to stay calm amid Kody’s outrage.

Although she was admittedly angered by Kody’s comments, Christine told the outlet that she tapped into her center to remain calm, planting her feet on the ground and taking a deep breath.

Christine added that she tried to react in the way she has taught her children to behave, like ladies and gentlemen, and most Sister Wives viewers would agree that she succeeded.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.