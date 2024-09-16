Sister Wives: Kody and Christine see each other for the first time since their split

In tonight’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Christine Brown are coming face-to-face for the first time since Christine left.

Christine and Kody’s daughter, Mykelti, is pregnant with her twins, Ace and Archer, during Season 19, and Christine is hosting a baby sprinkle.

Because of Mykelti’s close relationships with her dad and his wife, Robyn, Kody and his last-standing spouse will be in attendance.

Kody and Christine haven’t spoken since their post-breakup lunch date, and they both admit they’re nervous to be in the same room again.

“I’m very excited to see Tony and Mykelti,” Kody confesses. “Robyn and I are terribly nervous, though.”

Admittedly, Kody and Robyn are on edge “mostly because … well, I haven’t seen Christine in months.”

Kody is ’embarrassed’ by the animosity between himself and Christine

“I can’t fake this off, seeing her. There’s so much animosity. It’s all something that embarrasses me because I think it’s all very childish, but I feel it,” Kody adds.

Meanwhile, Christine expresses her own nervousness about seeing Kody and Robyn at the baby sprinkle.

“It’s hard. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Christine tells cameras during her solo confessional.

Christine admits that she ultimately realizes the baby sprinkle is about Mykelti, not about her, Kody, and Robyn.

In fact, Christine says she still wants her kids to have close relationships with Kody and Robyn.

When Robyn arrives at the soiree, she purposely avoids Christine.

Robyn steers clear of Christine, and Christine refuses to be friendly

“I can’t speak for Kody and Christine, but I kept my distance,” Robyn says during her confessional.

“And [I] did not greet Christine because she told me she didn’t want a relationship, and I don’t want to push myself on her,” Robyn reveals.

Christine shares that she isn’t going to say hi, nor will she be friendly towards Kody and Robyn because it would be disingenuous.

“I’m not going to be friendly,” Christine confesses.

Throughout the party, Kody and Robyn interact with the rest of the family but have no contact with Christine.

Kody and Christine behave themselves at Mykelti’s party

The awkward tension is palpable as the trio keeps their distance from each other. But for Sister Wives expecting a quarrel between Kody and Robyn and Christine, you’re out of luck because they kept things civil for the sake of Mykelti and their guests.

As Christine explains during a confessional, Mykelti is still very close with Robyn—so close, in fact, that she attended the births of Ace and Archer.

But, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, something went down off-camera earlier this year that caused Mykelti to have a change of heart.

As Mykelti told her YouTube subscribers, “something happened” at her brother Garrison’s funeral involving Robyn, and since then, she no longer supports her dad’s wife.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15 at 10/9c on TLC.