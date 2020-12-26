Chrishell Stause sent Keo Motsepe home to meet her family for Christmas

Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause brought Keo Motsepe home with her to meet her family for Christmas.

Less than a month after Chrishell and the Dancing With The Stars pro went public with their romance. They have taken a pivotal step in their relationship. It appears that Keo and Chrishell are proving the relationship has become a lot more serious than fans initially thought.

Home for the holidays

Chrishell has been sharing her holiday celebration with fans from the second she reunited with her family. The Days of our Lives alum was all smiles sharing photos of her sisters, nieces, and nephews on social media.

There was one post that quickly caught the attention of her followers. Chrishell shared several photos with her family in matching pajamas revealing her new beau Keo, enjoying the festivities with his lady love.

“Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in. Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Keo also posted the same series of pictures wishing all of his fans and followers Merry Christmas. He also shared a photo of him and Chrishell on a recent vacation expressing his gratitude for the brunette beauty this holiday season.

The difficult time of year

Despite sharing her joyous holiday celebration, this marks the first year that Chrishell and her sisters spent it without their mother. In July, the siblings lost their mom Ranae to cancer, a little over one year after their father died.

She has been vocal with fans regarding her grief from losing her parents. The Reality TV star was clearly thrilled to not only be with her siblings but have Keo by her side during this challenging time.

Along with spending time with Chrishell’s family, the couple also embarked on a recent tropical getaway. They took a couple’s vacation with Chrishell’s DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko and his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keo Motsepe (@keo_motsepe)

Oh so much has changed for the Selling Sunset star in the past year. Chrishell Stause found love again with Keo Mtosepe following her painful divorce from This Is Us star, Justin Hartley.

Plus, Selling Sunset became a mega-hit for Netflix thrusting Chrishell and the rest of the cast into the spotlight. Chrishell has definitely become the breakout star, while Christine Quinn has become the breakout villain of the show.

The romance between Keo and Chrishell keeps getting stronger. Next up New Year’s eve.

Who else can’t wait to see what these lovebirds do to ring in the New Year?

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.