20 photos that prove Chrishell Stause has changed a lot since her TV debut


Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset.
Chrishell Stause helped Selling Sunset’s popularity skyrocket. Pic credit: Netflix

Chrishell Stause is one of the hottest reality TV stars out there right now, but her life wasn’t always glamorous.

She was born in the Midwest and lived through some very humble beginnings. Her birth name is Terrina Chrishell Stause.

Her middle name is a nod to the fact that she was born at a Shell gas station and the attendant on duty, Chris, helped her mom to deliver her.

Coming off a high-profile split from Justin Hartley, Chrishell Stause has worked through it effortlessly.

From being a part of Netflix’s Selling Sunset to her competing on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, Chrishell has a lot going on.

In 2005, she got her big start in the soap world, and now, she is known for so much more.

Following her stint on Dancing with the Stars, Chrishell Stause went public with her relationship with professional dancer Keo Motsepe.

Chrishell Stause at an event.
Chrishell Stause looking her best, despite a failed marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

With Keo in the picture, she will no longer have to attend events alone. With the rise of her popularity from Selling Sunset, Chrishell is in high demand these days.

 

Selling Sunset is one of the most popular shows on Netflix for 2020. Chrishell was a huge part of making that happen.

Chrishell at the AMAs.
Chrishell Stause at the AMAs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Walking the red carpet for award shows isn’t new for Chrishell Stause. She has been attending big shows for over a decade.

Chrishell Stause as Jordan on Days.
Chrishell’s role as Jordan on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Jordan Ridgeway was Chrishell’s second big soap role. After All My Children was canceled, it was two years before viewers saw her on another soap.

 

Chrishell enjoyed her time as Jordan, and working on the Days of our Lives set was fun, especially spending time with her co-stars.

Chrishell as Jordan on Days.
Jordan was in Salem from 2013 through 2015 but returned in 2019 and 2020. Pic credit: NBC

Despite not being a long-term character on Days of our Lives, Chrishell gave life to Jordan. In fact, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her portrayal of her.

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley.
Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley at a Days of our Lives event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause have split, but they were together for several years. He attended several important events with her, and the Days of Our Lives 50th anniversary was a big one.

Chrishell Stause at the 2015 Daytime Emmys.
Chrishell Stause was a staple in the soap world. Pic credit: @©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Walking the Daytime Emmy red carpet was a big deal in Chrishell’s life for so long.

 

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley.
Chrishell Stause attended many events with Justin Hartley. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Both Chrishell and Justin did their fair share of red carpet appearances over the last decade. Many of them were together, but several were also solo.

Chrishell Stause at an event.
Chrishell debuted shorter hair on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

At one point, Chrishell tried out shorter hair but has typically kept it long throughout her career.

Chrishell Stause, Billy Miller, and Melissa Claire Egan.
Chrishell Stause remained friendly with Billy Miller and Melissa Claire Egan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

The All My Children crew remained tight and often hung out following the show’s cancellation.

 

All My Children is what launched Chrishell Stause’s career. She remains friendly with many cast members and occasionally shares photos of a good friend, Melissa Claire Egan.

Chrishell Stause and Ricky Paull Goldin.
Chrishell and Ricky were a popular AMC couple, as Amanda and Jake Martin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Amanda Dillon was the role that launched Chrishell Stause’s career. She began airing in the role in 2005 and stayed there until All My Children was canceled in 2011.

Chrishell as Amanda on All My Children.
Amanda and Jake were a super-couple. Pic credit: ABC

Before All My Children was canceled, viewers got to see Amanda and Jake tie the knot in front of all of Pine Valley.

Chrishell Stause and Cady McClain.
Chrishell Stause and Cady McClain appeared on All My Children together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/adamnemser

Starting on All My Children in 2005 opened a lot of doors for Chrishell. She made plenty of friends, like Cady McClain, who played Dixie.

Chrishell Stause and Matthew Morrison.
Chrishell Stause was engaged to Matthew Morrison. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/adamnemser

Matthew Morrison was engaged to Chrishell Stause while she was airing as Amanda Dillon. It was short-lived, though, as the two split less than a year after the engagement.

 

Shonda has been a good sister to Chrishell. The two have appeared on Selling Sunset together, and their bond has been strong since they were little girls.

 

Chrishell Stause has talked about how much her parents have influenced her in life. She lost both her mom and dad in a short period to cancer.

Her transformation through the years has been amazing to watch.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.

