Selling Sunset villain, Christine Quinn doesn’t regret her comments about Chrishell Stause’s divorce and her refusal to pick sides.

Christine and Chrishell will never be the best of friends. The latter has been the target of Christine’s wrath several times since the hit Netflix show premiered.

Despite an attempt on Christine’s part to put the past behind them during Season 2 of Selling Sunset, the civil peace treaty didn’t last long. Christine and Davina Potratz had strong opinions regarding Chrishell, saying she was blindsided by ex-husband Justin Hartley filing for divorce.

Chrishell and Justin’s divorce played out in the final few episodes of Season 3. Christine found it hard to believe Chrishell was so caught off guard. She even went as far as accuse Chrishell of merely trying to paint Justin out to be the bad guy.

Justin has not publicly spoken out regarding ending his marriage to Chrishell. The This Is Us star didn’t even respond to what Chrishell shared on Selling Sunset.

One year later, Chrishell has moved on from the divorce drama. Christine has moved on too, but that doesn’t mean she regrets playing devil’s advocate.

Standing by her opinion

In a recent interview with E!’s Daily Pop, Christine opened up about her words regarding Chrishell and Justin’s divorce.

“The thing is, do I regret bringing it up? No, not at all,” Christine shared. “I have my right to have my own opinion. That’s okay. And that’s what makes a show and what makes it fun. If we all got along and had the same opinion. It’d be boring.”

The answer pretty much sums up Christine, who has no problem telling it like it is on and off-screen. She also happens to be just fine with being the resident villain of Selling Sunset. After all, Christine’s evil nature was one reason the Netflix show has been such a success.

Wishing Chrishell well

Fans may find it hard to believe, but Chrishell and Christine were at one point friends or at least friendly. They most certainly are not close pals these days and will probably never be besties.

Christine has yet to meet the new man in Chrishell’s life, Keo Motsepe. However, the blonde bombshell does think the new couple seems very happy together.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn doesn’t regret anything she said about Chrishell Stause’s divorce. She also doesn’t harbor any ill-will toward the Days of our Lives actress.

Should fans expect the two enemies to patch things up during Selling Sunset Season 4?

No way, and that’s why viewers will keep tuning into the hit reality TV show.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.