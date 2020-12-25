Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: New Year’s Eve, Kate and Jennifer chat, and Chloe makes waves

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease the New Year brings a whole batch of drama for the show.

Next week will feature Salem ringing in 2021, and in true fashion, the festivities don’t go off without a hitch. Secrets are uncovered and schemes reach new heights.

There are some special moments fans will not want to miss, including Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) revealing their twins’ names.

Confessions, secrets, and confrontations

Charlie (Mike Manning) works overtime to keep his secrets under wraps. Claire (Isabel Durant) catches him in an inappropriate moment prompting him to cover his tracks even more.

His girlfriend isn’t Charlie’s only problem. John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) are determined to uncover the truth about Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) rape.

Speaking of Allie, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) makes a confession to his daughter and Marlena (Deidre Hall). It is a safe bet his truth has everything to do with Sami (Alison Sweeney). The character is expected to be back in Salem shortly after the New Year.

Abigail (Marci Miller) drops a bombshell revelation on Jennifer (Cady McClain). Kate (Lauren Koslow) also shares a truth bomb with Jennifer when she reveals Jake (Brandon Barash) is her new man.

Just how far will Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) go to get the goods on Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) for Xander (Paul Telfer)?

The three of them are playing a dangerous game, but Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) may be the one to learn Philip’s secret first.

New Year’s Eve celebrations

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) hopes to disrupt another party with her latest scheme. Unfortunately, a chat between Abigail and Jake puts a wrench in her plans.

Plus, Abigail and Anna (Leann Hunley) uncover some damaging evidence while snooping in Gwen’s room. Anna also confides her suspicions about Gwen to Jack (Matthew Ashford).

The one person who Gwen can seem to control is Chad (Billy Flynn). She manages to lure him into yet another one of her traps and leaves Abigail searching for her husband.

New Year’s Eve at Julie’s Place gets off to a rocky start, but the night does helps bring one Salem couple closer. Thanks to some advice from Xander, Jack and Jennifer spend time together.

Chloe makes a grand entrance when she shows up at the party on the arm of a man that will have Philip seeing red. Chances are, she convinces Brady (Eric Martsolf) to attend the festivities with her. He is, for sure, the one guy who would make Philip jealous.

Jake and Kate have a fight that could end up forcing both of them to ring in the New Year alone.

It is a must-see week as Days celebrates the new year.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.