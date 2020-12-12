Days of our Lives spoilers: Linda Dano cast as new Vivian Alamain

Days of our spoilers reveal Linda Dano has been cast as the new Vivian Alamain on the hit NBC soap opera.

It is a casting shocker for sure, especially after fans were in an uproar over the last Vivian recast. Louise Sorel will forever and always be Vivian to die-hard Days fans.

However, one of the last couple of Vivian sightings in Salem featured One Life To Live alum Robin Strasser. It was nothing personal against Robin or her acting talents. Fans simply didn’t like her take on the character. Many viewers felt Robin was too over the top.

Robin used social media after her stint as Vivian was done to let her fans know, Days of our Lives told her they would not use her as Vivian again. It turns out the soap opera stuck to its guns too.

Linda Dano takes on the role of Vivian Alamain

Ironically it was a tweet from Robin that broke the news. Another World alum Linda Dano was stepping into the role of Vivian.

“BELOVED Soap Diva #LindaDano who joined up with beloved #AlisonSweeney in 2018 will in 2021 be joining the cast of beloved long-running #DaysOfOurLives as the new VIVIAN. Linda has timeless energy-pizzazz-& marketing skills in addition to her acting sizzle,” Robin tweeted.

The last time fans saw Vivian she was played by Louise in June 2020. After trying to shoot Lani (Sal Stowers) at her wedding to Eli (Lamon Archey), Vivan was arrested and facing many charges.

While at the police station, Vivian discovered that Jake (Brandon Barash) was her long-lost son and Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) twin. Thanks to a fake heart attack, courtesy of Vivian’s right-hand Ivan (Ivan G’Vera), all of Salem thinks Vivian is dead.

Fans will learn what brings Vivian back to Salem in early 2021, but this time character will have a new face.

Who is Linda Dano?

Linda really doesn’t need any introduction. She has already cemented her spot as a soap opera veteran and legend, having appeared on One Life to Live, As The World Turns, and Another World.

The actress was best known for her role as Felicia Gallant on Another World, which she played for nearly 16-years. Linda and Felicia stuck around Bay City until the NBC soap opera was canceled in 1999.

Linda wasn’t out of work long. She returned to One Life To Live as Rae Cummings, the character she played back in 1979. The character also appeared on All My Children, General Hospital, and Port Charles as part of a historical and first-ever daytime crossover.

Days has not commented on Linda Dano as the Vivian Alamain recast or why Louise Sorel won’t be returning in the role.

The question is, will fans give Linda more of a chance than Robin Strasser?

Only time will tell.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.