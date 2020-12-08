Days of our Lives spoilers: Jackée Harry joins NBC soap opera in ‘fabulous’ new role

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Jackée Harry has joined the hit soap opera in a role that has piqued viewers’ interest.

The Sister, Sister alum shared the exciting news during a virtual interview on the Today Show.

Jackée spilled she will be bringing a brand-new character to Salem. She alluded to having already started filming at the daytime drama.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

What did Jackée say about her Days character?

The veteran television actress was thrilled to dish what she could about her new gig.

“I am going to be joining the cast of a big soap opera on NBC, Days of our Lives. She’s fabulous. You know I play the fabulous woman, you know that. It’s a brand-new storyline with African Americans,” Jackée spilled.

One of the reasons she was excited to be part of the daytime drama was because of the show’s dedication to hiring and telling stories centered around minorities.

“They’ve been at the forefront of hiring minorities; they have a lot of diversity on Days of our Lives. I don’t want to give away the storyline, but I have a daughter,” she shared.

Jackée also acknowledged her start on the now-canceled Another World. It was her very first acting gig, and she had two lines.

The talented actress also played Lily Mason on Another World for three years.

Most fans recognize Jackée as Sandra Clark from the hit sitcom 227 or Lisa Landry from Sister, Sister.

Who will Jackée’s character be connected to in Salem?

The list of possibilities for who Jackée’s character could be connected to in Salem is endless. Days doesn’t add a new face without there being some sort of hidden past secret or family revelation and connection to another character.

One idea could be that the character and her daughter are related to Abe (James Reynolds), but that might be too obvious. Plus, Abe needs a love interest. The chemistry between James and Jackée would be off the charts.

The hit soap opera wouldn’t bring in the talent of Jackée if there were no big plans for the character.

Maybe, the new addition will be connected to Ava (Tamara Braun) or Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), or both. Image the juicy entertainment those three actresses could bring on-screen.

Jackée Harry has become the newest addition to Days of our Lives.

Based on the soap opera’s shooting schedule, viewers should expect to see the actress and her new character on-screen in late January or early February.

Perhaps Jackée will make a grand entrance during sweeps.

Whoever she plays and whenever she debuts, one thing is for sure — Jackée will be amazing!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.