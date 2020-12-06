Days of our Lives spoilers: Heartfelt reunions, dramatic meltdowns, and reignited feuds

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC soap opera tease fans are in for some tear-filled moments that will tug at the heartstrings.

There is also a moment where two old foes reignite a long-standing feud after new information comes to light. It is one of those classic soap opera fights that will have viewers cheering and wanting more.

Plus, as the holidays grow near, it is clear not everyone in Salem is feeling the spirit of the season.

There’s no place like home

Sparks fly for Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), who is mesmerized by Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). He can’t take his eyes off his high-school sweetheart as they reconnect at The Brady Pub.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) unleashes on Ava (Tamara Braun) for allowing Joey (James Lastovic) to sit in prison for a crime he didn’t even commit. The protective mama lunges at Ava, ready to strangle her as Steve (Stephen Nichols) tries to break them up.

The Days preview video shows Steve and Kayla reuniting with Joey and telling their son he is a free man. Later, Tripp (Lucas Adams) realizes something is off with his mom when Ava talks about how perfect it would be if Patch was with them.

Dramatic meltdowns and moments filled with frustration

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) spends time with Jennifer (Cady McClain). The two ladies unleash their frustration on some poinsettias.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) gets more than she bargained for when Philip makes a move on her. While Sarah is otherwise engaged with Philip, Xander (Paul Telfer) accuses Charlie (Mike Manning) of hiding something.

Does Xander catch Charlie spying for Philip or is he grasping at straws?

After convincing Gabi (Camila Banus) to keep his tryst with Kate (Lauren Koslow) quiet, Jake (Brandon Barash) taunts Chad (Billy Flynn) with news the mechanic has a now woman. Chad demands to know who, but fans know Jake won’t give up Kate to his brother.

Abigail (Marci Miller) drops a bombshell on Gwen, admitting she doesn’t think Gabi is the one who drugged her. It is not the news Gwen wanted to hear, especially since she is drugging Abigail.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) runs into Justin (Wally Kurth) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) having a chat. She relishes in reminiscing about the guys she and Jennifer hung out with the other day. Bonnie lets them know the ladies were shown a really good time. The news frustrates and hurts Jack.

There is so much going on in Salem. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the excitement, drama, and mega meltdowns.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.