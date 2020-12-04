Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gwen makes moves, Ava stirs up trouble, and stunning confessions

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC daytime drama tease plans come together while shocking news and confessions rock Salem.

Fans are in for one rollercoaster ride of a week as the hit soap opera packs in a slew of jaw-dropping moments before the holidays and New Year take over.

Gwen and Ava are all about causing trouble

It doesn’t take long for the news that Ava (Tamara Braun) is alive to spread throughout the town. Ava is forced to do some quick thinking, especially where Steve (Stephen Nichols) is concerned. She wants to make a bargain with Patch.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

The question is, what could Ava possibly have that would make Steve consider a deal with her?

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is furious to find Ava hanging out at her condo as if she owns the place. One silver lining for Kayla is that Ava being alive means Joey (James Lastovic) is innocent. Steve and Kayla visit Joey in prison to share the good news with their son.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) has a meltdown early on in the week. Then, she steps up her manipulating game.

First, Gwen works to keep Jennifer (Cady McClain) from softening toward Jack (Matthew Ashford). Lucky for Gwen, Jennifer is not convinced Jack and Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) fling is entirely over.

Next up, Gwen manages to persuade Chad (Billy Flynn) to accuse Abigail (Marci Miller) of having an affair with Jake (Brandon Barash).

Speaking of Jake, his current flame Kate and Gwen trade jabs with each other. The mechanic has become one hot commodity since he hit Salem.

New opportunities and discoveries change everything

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) downloads information from Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) laptop for Xander (Paul Telfer). She also makes a shocking discovery about Philip’s partner in crime.

Will Sarah finally learn Philip is working with Ava?

Plus, Charlie (Mike Manning) makes a confession to Xander that could help him in his war with Philip, especially since Philip is focused on reconnecting with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) shares some news that leaves Nicole (Arianne Zucker) stunned. It likely has to do with Allie almost shooting Tripp (Lucas Adams) because Nicole unleashes on Tripp when she sees him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren koslow (@laurenkoslow)

Tripp’s rough times are far from over. Allie turns to Kate for advice on her next move. A talk with Rafe (Galen Gering) also impacts Allie and what she does next.

Rafe is a popular man in Salem these days. Abe (James Reynolds) offers him the job of the police commissioner.

Despite his constant denial, Justin (Wally Kurth) can’t help but be smitten with Bonnie (Judi Evans). She decides to toy with his emotions, but her plan backfires when their wires get crossed.

Oh, what a week it is going to be in Salem!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.