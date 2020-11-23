Days of our Lives spoilers: Fan favorites return to shake up life in Salem for the holiday season

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the winter and the holiday season feature some unexpected fan favorites returning to the hit NBC soap opera.

Viewers got a nice treat when Days dropped the new preview video showcasing what is to come for the good people of Salem. It is getting cold outside, but the daytime drama is heating up with storylines that will have fans talking for months.

Home for the holidays

Christmas comes early for Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) when their son, Joey (James Lastovic) gets sprung from prison. Thanks to Ava (Tamara Braun) being alive, Joey gets to come home.

Kayla’s happiness doesn’t last long. She finds Ava in her home with Steve and loses it on the mob princess, giving viewers another classic soap opera catfight.

Eli (Lamon Archey) welcomes his mom Valerie (Vanessa Williams) back to Salem just in time to watch him become a first-time father. Yes, Days fans preview footage shows Lani (Sal Stowers) having some severe labor pains.

The holidays turn out to be more joyful than Brady (Eric Martsolf) or Nicole (Arianne Zucker) expected, thanks to their pal Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) coming to town.

Chloe also makes time to reconnect with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). They reminisce about the good old days when they were young and in love.

Nicole finds happiness in learning Rafe (Galen Gering) has come back. The daytime drama just might be preparing fans for a new couple.

Plus, Will (Chandler Massey) surprises Allie (Lindsay Arnold) with an impromptu visit.

OMG moments fans can’t miss

Gabi (Camila Banus) doesn’t respond well to finding Jake (Brandon Barash) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) in bed together. Jake and Gabi have a heated exchange that results in her revealing she lied about not having feelings for him.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) continues to plant seeds of doubt in Chad’s (Billy Flynn) mind about Abigail (Marci Miller). Chad even goes as far as to question if Abigail is having an affair with Jake. Chad finds himself in a predicament when Gwen kisses him twice

There is something that Gwen never expected to cause a wrinkle in her plans — Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna’s (Leann Hunley) return. The couple makes an appearance at the DiMera mansion for the holidays. Anna quickly lets Abigail know Gwen is not her friend.

The Kiriakis family has an unusual holiday where roles are switched and new couples are formed. It sounds like a dream sequence fans won’t want to miss.

Life in Salem is not all drama for the holiday season. Plenty of couples celebrate their love for each other.

Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) top that list. After Jan (Heather Lindell) spoiled their wedding, Shawn pulls out all the stops to plan Belle’s perfect Christmas proposal.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) faces his first Christmas without Ciara (Victoria Konefal). As he hangs her ornament on the iconic Horton family tree, Ben receives a surprise visitor.

Fans are in store for an exciting few weeks on the hit NBC daytime drama. Make sure to tune in daily as the most magical time of year hits Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.