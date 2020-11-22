Days of our Lives spoilers: A grand entrance, a doomed wedding, and a shocking discovery

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Thanksgiving week is packing a punch in Salem with dramatic arrivals, unsettling news, and a wedding no one wants to happen.

The NBC soap opera promises to keep fans guessing during the holiday week, even with the preemption on Thursday, November 26.

Oh yes, Days fans are in for a real treat with so many OMG moments fans won’t know which one to talk about first.

Unexpected visitors and Thanksgiving surprises

Jack (Matthew Ashford) decides to drop by the Horton family Thanksgiving. An appalled Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) shuts the door in Jack’s face, making it clear he is not welcome.

The fallout of Jack sleeping with Kate (Lauren Koslow) has put him on the naughty list. Jack ends up spending the holiday at the Brady pub.

Much to his delight, JJ (Casey Moss) shows up to be with his father. Abigail (Marci Miller) stops by too, but are her intentions to help or hurt Jack?

While Abby seeks out Jack, Chad (Billy Flynn) gets a surprise at the DiMera mansion. Gabi (Camila Banus) makes a grand entrance announcing her return to Salem. In true Gabi fashion, she wastes no time making herself at home and riling Chad up.

Roman (Josh Taylor) gets quite a shock when he runs into Rafe (Galen Gering) in the park. No one was expecting the Hernandez siblings to return to Salem without any notice.

A not so happy wedding

Crazy Jan (Heather Lindell) gives Shawn (Brandon Beemer) an ultimatum. Marry her, or it will cost Shawn’s beloved Belle (Martha Madison) her life.

Belle’s family looks on horrified as Marlena (Deidre Hall) performs the ceremony. When it gets to the point of asking if anyone objects to the marriage, Jan reminds the guests if anyone ruins her perfect wedding, it will be Belle’s funeral.

Yes, Jan truly believes her dream of becoming Mrs. Shawn Douglas Brady is finally coming true after all of these years.

Can anyone stop her, or will Shawn be forced to marry the woman who is obsessed with him?

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eli (Lamon Archey) storm into a Salem Inn hotel room and make a shocking discovery. There is a good chance they find Belle considering that is where Jan pulled a gun on her.

Viewers will have to tune in to find if Shawn really does marry Jan, or if one of the wedding guests manages to thwart her plan.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.