Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jan’s crazy demand, Rafe and Gabi return, and Thanksgiving in Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease an exciting return, a wedding that goes awry, and Thanksgiving in Salem is anything but thankful.

The last week of November sweeps is a short, yet impactful, one. Days will be preempted on Thursday, November 26, for NBC’s Thanksgiving Day programming.

Fans don’t need to worry that the one day off means a less exciting week. The daytime drama has packed enough juicy entertainment into the other four days that viewers won’t notice it was a shorter week.

Wedding crasher

Jan (Heather Lindell) and her obsession with Shawn (Brandon Beemer) reaches an all-time high. The demand she makes at Shawn and Belle’s (Martha Madison) wedding proves that Jan will go to any length to get her man.

Unfortunately for Shawn, he has no choice but to give into Jan’s crazy plot. There are a lot of threats made to Jan after her latest stunt.

Could Days of our Lives be gearing up for a good old-fashioned “whodunit” murder mystery involving crazy Jan?

A not so happy holiday and homecoming

The Thanksgiving celebration with the Horton family is far from a warm and fuzzy family holiday. The family can thank Gwen (Emily O’Brien) for the drama-filled gathering.

Gwen continues to play Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) like her own little puppets. Plus, the tension between Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) puts the entire family in an awkward position.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) faces an intriguing Thanksgiving dilemma too. The Kiriakis heir finds a surprise in his bedroom.

After months away from Salem, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Gabi (Camila Banus) are back in town. The two quickly learn things are quite different than when they left.

For Rafe, that means adjusting to the news Hope (Kristian Alfonso) has left town with no return date in sight. Oh, and all the Salem PD changes, including Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli’s (Lamon Archey) estrangement.

Gabi has had Jake (Brandon Barash) on the brain from the second she left Salem. Little does Gabi know that reuniting with Jake won’t be easy. Jake’s newfound casual fling with Kate (Lauren Koslow) is one obstacle Gabi never saw coming.

Fans know Gabi isn’t one to roll over and give up. Hopefully, that means viewers are in for some Kate and Gabi sparring scenes.

The hits just keep on coming on the hit NBC daytime drama with a week full of OMG moments.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.