Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Steve issues a warning, Philip is shook, and good news for Allie

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease there are some twists and turns for the good people of Salem.

The holiday season is in full swing on the daytime drama. Christmas Eve celebrations begin next week with a homecoming, romance, and exciting revelations.

It is not all magical moments and holiday cheer, though. There are plenty of drama-filled moments that will have viewers forgetting it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Mixed emotions take over Salem

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) are thrilled to have Joey (James Lastovic) back home. The proud parents are concerned about Joey’s future and question him regarding his plans.

Now that Ava (Tamara Braun) has reappeared, Tripp (Lucas Adams) struggles with his feelings for his mother. Ava wants to reconnect with Tripp, but Steve warns his son to be careful when it comes to Ava. Luckily for Steve, Ava is Ava, and she ends up in some hot water all by herself.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) turns to Brady (Eric Martsolf) to discuss her feelings for Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). It turns out Philip may need his ex after Victor (John Aniston) reveals he has been onto his son for quite some time.

Oh yes, Philip feels the pressure, and not just from Victor. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) shares information with Xander (Paul Telfer) that enhances the war between the two cousins.

The fallout of Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) one-night stand is far from over. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) agrees to do some snooping for Jennifer (Cady McClain), who thinks the affair is still going on today.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) seeks help from Belle (Martha Madison), but she may not need it after Rafe (Galen Gering) gives Allie some good news. It likely has to do with whether or not Allie will be charged with attempting to shoot Tripp.

By the end of the week, Allie gets a shock after a chance encounter with Steve. They have an uncomfortable and awkward conversation about the night Allie was assaulted in London.

The holidays aren’t a happy time for everyone

One person in Salem thrilled for the holiday season is Claire (Isabel Durant). She and Charlie (Mike Manning) make things official. Claire can’t wait to share details of her new romance with Allie.

The DiMera mansion becomes one busy place on Christmas Eve. Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) come for a visit. Plus, Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) plotting and scheming begins to unravel right in front of her.

Chad (Billy Flynn) overhears some incriminating information next week. Could he finally get wind of Gwen’s evil plans?

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) take time to mourn Ciara (Victoria Konefal), while Dr. Rolf (William Utay) has a Christmas surprise for Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

It is a must-see week for Days fans as the holidays bring all sorts of different feelings to Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.