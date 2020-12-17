There is some good news for Days of our Lives fans, Bryan Dattilo has officially been put back on contract as Lucas Horton.

Hot on the heels of news that Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) and Alison Sweeney (Sami) are both back for an extended period of time. it has been confirmed Bryan will also be sticking around the NBC soap opera.

Yes, after a summer filled with several cast changes and shocking exits, good news has hit Days.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Deadline was first to report Bryan has signed a new contract changing his status from recurring to series regular. Lucas returned to Salem over the summer. The character has been featured in a pivotal story involving his daughter, Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Bryan’s history with Days of our Lives

Bryan joined the hit daytime drama back in 1993 as a teenage Lucas. It turned out Lucas was the product of Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) affair with Bill Horton.

Over the years, the actor and character have left Salem briefly to simply give Lucas a rest. It would seem that the second the NBC soap opera revealed Bryan and Lucas were leaving, the show would immediately announce plans for their return.

What is next for Lucas?

Since his return to town, Lucas has mostly been involved with his kids’ lives. It doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon, either.

Lucas will be an interictal part of the same story that brings Sami home to Salem for more than a couple of months. Over the summer Alison signed on to play Sami for a year, her longest stint since leaving Days as a series regular in 2014.

Fans know that Sami and Lucas’ daughter Allie was raped. The hot button story has been unfolding for a couple of months.

Allie believes her rapist is Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) son, Tripp (Lucas Adams). A DNA test on Allie’s son Henry proved Tripp was a match to the little boy.

However, viewers learned this week that Tripp was not the man who raped Allie. Charlie (Mike Manning.) admitted to his and Tripp’s mother, Ava (Tamara Braun) that he was the rapist.

The story will have many layers before and after the truth comes out. Lucas and Sami’s daughter will need her parents throughout the ordeal.

It is time for Lucas to find love again too. He doesn’t have the best track record, but Lucas deserves to find some happiness.

Whatever comes next for Lucas, one thing is for sure, fans are thrilled to have Bryan Dattilo sticking around the hit daytime drama for a while.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.