Chris Lopez’s dad blasts Kail Lowry for blocking kids from filming Teen Mom 2 with his son

Chris Lopez’s dad blasted Kail Lowry for blocking Chris from filming with their sons, Lux and Creed, on Teen Mom 2.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Chris claimed during an Instagram Live that “somebody” told him he couldn’t film his kids on Teen Mom 2.

Most Teen Mom 2 fans weighed in and felt that Kail Lowry had something to do with Chris not being allowed to film with Lux and Creed.

Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez’s father goes off on Kail Lowry for blocking him from filming with Lux and Creed

Now, Chris’ father, William “Busta” Loper, has spoken out in defense of his son Chris and slammed Kail for blocking him.

Teen Mom Chatter shared a screenshot of Busta’s comment on a Facebook post. The post shared a YouTube video titled, “Kail BANS Chris filming with the kids!?”

Busta’s comment read, “It’s really getting ridiculous. Why hate? [There] is no other reason besides HATING!!”

Busta called out Kail for her hypocrisy, noting that Lux and Creed are filmed while they’re with Kail and they should be allowed to be filmed while they’re with their dad also.

He continued, “My grandsons can record when they’re under your care but when it comes to them being with their other side of the family now all the sudden it’s a big problem!!!! Really???”

“I’m going to continue to pray for this whole situation!!!!! Smh,” Mr. Loper concluded his statement.

Kail Lowry backed away from filming when Chris Lopez signed onto Teen Mom 2

News that Chris signed a contract with MTV first broke over the summer, making him a full-time cast member on Teen Mom 2.

Kail reportedly wasn’t happy about Chris’s addition to the cast and shortly after stopped filming for Teen Mom 2.

The mother of four explained that it was her choice not to film and that she consequently took a pay cut.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, and neither Chris nor Kail signed on to film the Teen Mom: Family Reunion, although Chris shared that he was asked to join the cast.

For now, Teen Mom 2 fans will have to wait until next season to find out how much of Kail and Chris’s drama gets aired and if Chris’s content without the kids has enough substance to pique viewers’ interests.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus. Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere on Tuesday, January 11 in back-to-back episodes at 8/7c and 9/8c on MTV.