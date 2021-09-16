Kail Lowry says she’s ‘choosing not’ to continue filming for Teen Mom 2

Kail Lowry told her followers that she is “choosing not” to film again for Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry is sparking rumors that her time on Teen Mom 2 might be up after she told her fans that she’s “choosing not” to film again.

Kail has given Teen Mom 2 fans the vibe that she might not want her dirty laundry aired now that her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, signed a contract with MTV.

The Teen Mom 2 veteran and her third baby daddy have been in the midst of an ongoing feud that seemingly won’t end.

The former couple has exchanged jabs on social media, and when Kail shared a screenshot of a text from Chris, accusing him of fat-shaming her, he deactivated his Instagram account.

Kail has already hinted that she isn’t currently filming for Teen Mom 2 but she hasn’t divulged any details as to why.

Kail Lowry not ‘refusing’ to film, is ‘choosing not to film’ for Teen Mom 2

Now, Kail has told her fans that she is “choosing not to film” for Teen Mom 2.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

During an Instagram Story, Kail took questions from fans in a Q&A.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

One question aimed at Kail read, “did you start filming again[?]”

Kail simply responded, “I have not started again[.]”

“Why are you refusing to film?” another one of Kail’s fans asked her during the Q&A session.

Kail explained that she isn’t “refusing” to film, and told them, “When someone chooses not to film, it doesn’t mean they are refusing to film 🤍”

Kail has been filming for the Teen Mom franchise for 12 years and has shared her journey with viewers.

Kail Lowry has previously refused to film for Teen Mom 2

However, Teen Mom 2 fans have grown tired of most of the storylines on the show and called out Kail for refusing to film once already.

Last season, Briana DeJesus pointed out that Kail was “cut” from the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2 and went on a social media rant about it.

Apparently, Kail refused to film during the fall of 2020, the same time she was arrested for allegedly punching her baby daddy Chris Lopez.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 don’t think that Kail has quit the show, however. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Teen Mom 2 fans think that the MTV star is waiting for MTV to cut ties with Chris Lopez before she rejoins the cast.

It’s possible that Kail isn’t filming because she’s already gotten enough footage for her segments on the show. After all, Kail said earlier this year that her storyline on Teen Mom 2 will “never die out.”

During an Instagram Q&A in May, Kail told her fans, “I have three baby dads, four children and multiple businesses, so my ‘storyline’ (as she put up air quotes) will never die out, um, however, how I handle situations moving forward as I get older is probably equaling less drama, so take that for what it is.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.