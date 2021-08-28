Kail Lowry says she’s ‘not filming new episodes’ of Teen Mom 2 after MTV hired Chris Lopez

Kail Lowry says she isn’t filming new episodes of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry revealed that she is not filming new episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Kail’s ex and baby daddy (times two) Chris Lopez reportedly signed a contract with MTV earlier this month, making him a regular castmate on the show.

It was reported that Kail was “very upset” about Chris joining the cast, and according to a source, “Kail was not happy that Chris is going to be cashing in on an opportunity created by her.”

However, Kail claimed that she wasn’t upset that her baby daddy would be her newest castmate and told her followers on her Instagram Stories, “I’m not upset about anything. And I can’t be upset about something and quoted about something that I had no idea about.”

Is Kail Lowry done with Teen Mom 2?

Now, Kail has admitted that she isn’t filming any new episodes for Teen Mom 2.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Kail was asked by a fan, “Are you filming new episodes for TM2[?]”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail simply responded, “I am not,” and included a pic of herself lying down with her and Chris’s eldest son, Lux, both of them with serious expressions on their faces. Kail and Chris also share another son, Creed.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 cast members verify filming for next season

Kail’s other castmates have shown proof that they’re filming for Teen Mom 2’s next season, including Kail’s nemesis Briana DeJesus, as well as Leah Messer, and Jade Cline.

Briana and Jade have become close BFFs and recently shared that they spent some time together in Jade’s home state of Indiana.

Briana has shown MTV camera crews in her home, and Jade shared a pic showing MTV cameras in her car.

Leah also verified that she’s filming, after she received a negative COVID-19 test result. She had previously vacationed with Kail in the Dominican Republic, where Kail and her entire family contracted COVID-19; luckily, Leah was in the clear.

Kail Lowry hints at not filming as much this year

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail has already revealed that she hasn’t been filming much lately.

Earlier this month, Kail hosted another Q&A on her Instagram Stories, and was asked by a fan, “When’s the next season coming out? Are you filming?”

Kail hinted at the time that she may have stopped filming for Teen Mom 2 when she replied, “I don’t know – I haven’t filmed in over a month.”

Kail also revealed that MTV cameras didn’t tag along for her vacation to the Dominican Republic. At the time, she blamed it on COVID-19 and international travel barriers.

Viewers weren’t sure if Teen Mom 2 would return after last season’s dismal ratings, which fell to “shocking” new lows.

It will be interesting to see if Chris’s presence on Teen Mom 2 next season will increase ratings. According to Teen Mom 2 fans, they think it will.

Some fans of the show have also speculated that Chris might air Kail’s dirty laundry. Would that be reason enough for her to stop filming for the show?

Whether Kail rejoins the cast of Teen Mom 2 next season or not, she believes that her story will always be worth watching. Kail told her fans on an Instagram Story, “I have three baby dads, four children and multiple businesses, so my ‘storyline’ (as she put up air quotes) will never die out.”

She added, “However, how I handle situations moving forward as I get older is probably equaling less drama, so take that for what it is.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.