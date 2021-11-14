Teen Mom 2’s Chris Lopez says he was invited to film Teen Mom spinoff

Kail Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez said he was asked to film for the Teen Mom spinoff show. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez revealed that he was invited to be a cast member on the Teen Mom spinoff.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, MTV brought together moms and dads from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant to film a spinoff show.

Filmed in a retreat-style house in San Diego County, California, the Teen Mom spinoff has already made headlines and it hasn’t even premiered yet.

Several of the cast members from the Teen Mom franchise have spoken out about heated fights, working conditions, and being uninvited to film for the spinoff show.

Teen Mom 2’s Chris Lopez was invited to Teen Mom spinoff

Now, Kail Lowry’s baby daddy, Chris Lopez, has revealed that MTV asked him to participate.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Chris revealed the news to his fans.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

One of Chris’s fans asked the Teen Mom 2 star, “Did you get invited to that retreat they were filming for?”

Chris responded, “I actually did but decided not to go.”

Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Chris has declined to film for MTV.

Chris Lopez and Kail Lowry’s rocky relationship

Last season on Teen Mom 2, Chris was only shown for a few brief scenes. During one of those scenes, Chris sat in his baby mama Kail Lowry’s passenger seat as he flipped off the cameras and went on a rant, spewing profanities at the cameras.

Interestingly, after Chris signed a contract with MTV to appear as a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2, his baby mama Kail Lowry backed off from filming.

Chris and Kail have a rocky past they just can’t seem to overcome for the sake of their two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail has been coming for Chris ever since he joined the cast of the show. Kail revealed that she hasn’t filmed in months and when news broke that Chris joined Teen Mom 2, she told her fans she’s “not filming new episodes.”

However, Teen Mom 2 fans feel that Kail didn’t quit filming, but rather is waiting for MTV to cut ties with Chris before she resumes filming.

Last month, Kail admitted that she took a pay cut and hadn’t filmed in about three months.

With so much animosity between the former couple, it’s unlikely that Teen Mom 2 fans will see them interact next season on the show.

Now that Chris is expecting his third child (with a different, undisclosed baby mama), his and Kail’s co-parenting relationship is about to get even more complicated.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.