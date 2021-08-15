Kail Lowry reacts to reports that she’s ‘upset’ about Chris Lopez signing contract with MTV

Kail Lowry claimed she isn’t upset that Chris Lopez joined Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry responded to her fans after she was accused of being “upset” that her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, reportedly signed a contract with MTV to appear on Teen Mom 2.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail was said to be “very upset” when she heard the news that her baby daddy Chris Lopez reportedly signed the contract.

According to a production source close to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “When Kail found out Chris is now receiving money for appearing on the show, she was very upset and texted [one of the higher-up producers] and said it was disrespectful of them to have given Chris a contract and not even have given her the heads-up, especially after all these years.”

The source added, “Kail was not happy that Chris is going to be cashing in on an opportunity created by her.”

Kail Lowry responds to reports she was ‘upset’ Chris Lopez signed with MTV

Now, Kail has taken it upon herself to clear the air when it comes to how she feels about the news that Chris signed MTV’s contract.

Kail took to her Instagram Story to tell her followers, “Just wanted to come on here really quickly to let you guys know that I’m not upset about anything. And I can’t be upset about something and quoted about something that I had no idea about.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail also included a caption that read, “I cannot be upset about something I found out about at the same time as y’all 😂”

Instagram fan page Teen Mom Tea shared Kail’s videos.

“So, whatever … whoever … number one, whoever’s quoting me and selling this stuff to the tabloids, you guys are insane. I don’t give a s**t. And number two, I can’t be upset about something that I had no … I didn’t even know about it until, like, it came out that I was upset. Like, what?” She also added the words “lol don’t care” as she talked to the camera.

“I didn’t even comment on anything, so I just want to put that out there. I hope you guys have a great weekend,” Kail concluded.

Could Chris Lopez boost Teen Mom 2’s ratings?

Chris joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 likely would mean improved ratings for the show. Teen Mom 2 has suffered its worst ratings ever this season, with the addition of Ashley Jones, and the first season without Chelsea Houska.

Because Chris’s audio constitutes an “appearance” on Teen Mom 2, the show can air clips from his podcast, where he hosted Kail’s nemesis, Briana DeJesus — and based on social media feedback, Teen Mom 2 fans would certainly welcome the inevitable drama.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.