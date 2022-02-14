Celebrity Big Brother recap: Super Bowl episode presents drama

Cynthia Bailey is pretty happy with basically making the final six on Celebrity Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother aired a Super Bowl episode on Sunday night, with the latest installment taking place while the East Coast was still watching the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals.

A lot happened in the hour-long Celebrity Big Brother episode, including the revelation of who won an intense Endurance Challenge to take over as the new Head of Household.

As a quick reminder, Chris Kirkpatrick was sent home during the last episode of the show. It was also shown, finally, that Chris Kattan had quit Big Brother. Their exits left just seven people still competing for the $250,000 prize.

For any Big Brother fans worried about why he left the house, Chris Kattan has already returned to social media.

Who won the HOH Competition on new episode?

The Endurance Challenge for the celebrities was the familiar wall challenge, where they had to remain standing on a small ledge as a wall tilted them forward. The last person left standing would become the new HOH.

As Miesha Tate watched on, the other six celebrities began battling it out. Cynthia Bailey and Lamar Odom fell pretty early, and then Todd Bridges was the third one to fall. After Shanna Moakler fell, Todrick Hall agreed to drop if he was guaranteed safety, which led to Carson Kressley winning the Head of Household Competition.

Just a few days after Miesha Tate had targeted him for eviction, Carson took over the power in the house.

Todrick and Miesha create drama to deflect the target

A large part of this new episode was spent on Todrick and Miesha carrying out a plan to find a way to turn Carson and Cynthia against Shanna. Todrick went to Cynthia and made up a story about how badly Shanna wanted Carson out of the house and that Cynthia wouldn’t be far behind him. Todrick also said that Shanna wanted to work with him instead of Carson and Cynthia.

Cynthia bought the story, and then she went to Carson and convinced him that it was also true. Shanna, who was caught off guard, got shunned at first by Cynthia before she even got a chance to defend herself. And when Shanna tried to defend herself, Cynthia kept interrupting her and shut her down repeatedly.

Todrick and Miesha celebrated in another room as their plan had worked, and there was now a wedge between Shanna and the formerly strong alliance she had going with Carson and Cynthia.

A Nomination Ceremony with ulterior motives

At the Nomination Ceremony, Carson went with his original plan, placing Miesha Tate and Todd Bridges on the block. He also made a big deal about honoring his deal with Todrick Hall and keeping him safe this weekend. Through all of it, though, the option was present that Shanna could become the “backdoor target” at the upcoming Veto Competition.

We didn’t get to see anything regarding the Power of Veto yet, as that will be a primary component of the Monday night episode (February 14). On that night, another celebrity is also going to get voted out of the house. For Shanna, she needs to find a way to win the POV and guarantee her own safety, or she could be heading out to meet with Julie Chen Moonves.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS in February 2022.