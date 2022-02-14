Celebrity Big Brother 2022 spoilers: Who is the target for eviction this time?

Todd Bridges wound up on the block again but he is not a target on Celebrity Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 spoilers coming from the live feeds might seem a bit shocking to anyone who hasn’t been keeping up with the drama inside of the house.

After Chris Kirkpatrick was evicted on Friday night, the rest of the house went to the backyard to play out an Endurance Challenge.

Outgoing Head of Household Miesha Tate watched on as Carson Kressley became the new HOH. He made it to the final two of the challenge and promised Todrick Hall safety if he dropped. When Todrick dropped, Carson had a shot to secure a path to finale night.

As Saturday arrived, though, a scheme was set in motion by Todrick and Miesha, who worked really hard to push Shanna Moakler under the bus. Very surprisingly, Cynthia Bailey and Carson bought everything.

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Who is Carson targeting for eviction?

Miesha Tate and Todd Bridges were nominated for eviction. This had been the plan that Carson was going to go with originally, and it was made simpler by the deal he now had with Todrick to save him from the block for the weekend.

But due to the seeds that Miesha and Todrick planted, Cynthia bought in on the scenario that Shanna was working to get her and Carson out of the house immediately. This was despite Shanna using the Power of Veto to save Carson while Miesha was the HOH.

The current plan is for someone other than Shanna to win the Power of Veto, and for Carson to use Shanna as a replacement nominee at the Veto Meeting. The house would then vote out Shanna and there would only be six celebrities left battling it out for the $250,000 prize.

Shanna needs to win a third-straight Veto Competition to ensure that she isn’t the next celebrity eliminated. She is really down, though, because she knows what Miesha and Todrick are doing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Which celebrity is your mood going into tonight's all-new episode of #BBCeleb? See you at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/R099rKlS5h — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 13, 2022

Drama from Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast outside of the house

Real Housewife and former houseguest Teddi Mellencamp has said Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend sent her DMs, creating a lot of drama on social media.

After that all happened, Shanna’s boyfriend started showcasing jealousy, as he reportedly accused Shanna of flirting with Lamar Odom on the Big Brother live feeds.

And before all of that, Teddi pushed Todrick and Todd under the bus during her exit interview.

There could be a lot of new drama coming inside of the house as well, and here is the breakdown of the BB Celeb episode schedule for February.

Because Todd announced he is playing in the PoV on Monday – the fandom decided he's nominated (along with Miesha). I'm on board with that. Shanna is the actual target. She will have to depend on the luck of the draw to play to save herself. #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/SEJSTUcJk9 — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) February 13, 2022

The episode where we find out if Shanna Moakler is getting evicted will take place on Monday, February 14.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.