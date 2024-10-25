Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard is known for being laid back and even-keeled.

However, during Season 5, the captain gets pushed to his breaking point more than once.

The trailer for the current season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht featured Captain Glenn losing it on the crew several times.

Episode 3 ended with Captain Glenn freaking out that Chef Cloyce Martin was playing with the guests off of the sailing yacht instead of prepping for lunch.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, spoilers for Below Deck Sailing Yacht tease the fallout of that and the beginning of Copain Glenn losing patience with the crew.

Now, as the season heats up, the captain has shed some light on crew issues.

Captain Glenn Shephard admits he was ‘disappointed’ in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 crew

Speaking with Decider, Captain Glenn was asked about filming the season in Ibiza, an island considered a party capital.

“You’re always expecting a bit of mischief [laughs], but you never know how far they take it. You’ll see some mischief this season,” he expressed.

Captain Glenn believes in ground rules. When those are broken, he feels crew members must face the consequences. After all, the last thing he needs aboard Parsifal III is a crew running amuck and doing whatever they want.

It turns out Ibiza was a bit too tempting for the crew – leading to his disappointment in some of them.

“There’s some crazy stuff that happens this season. At some point, I’m quite disappointed with the crew, but it’s nothing I haven’t seen before. It’s going to be really interesting for the audience,” Captain Glenn shared with Decider.

No, he didn’t give away any spoilers, letting the trailer speak for itself.

One person giving Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans food for thought on angry Captain Glenn this season is Chief Stew, Daisy Kelliher.

What did Daisy Kelliher say about Captain Glenn Shephard on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Captain Glenn and Dasiy have certainly butted heads during their four seasons working together on the hit sailing show. That is bound to happen; We’ve seen it play out on-screen.

However, Captain Glenn gets activated this season because of the crew’s BS, especially department heads Daisy, Cloyce, Gary King, and Davide Morosi. In a recent interview, Daisy addressed the challenges and friction with the captain this time around.

“I don’t think Glenn was a happy camper this year. There were a few incidents he had to have some stern talking with the crew. There were some difficult conversations he had to have. It was another challenging season. It’s never smooth sailing, and this year is no different,” she told TV Insider.

In the end, we know that Captain Glenn Shephard and Daisy Kelliher have an unbreakable bond. The question is: How will he feel about the rest of his Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 crew when the season ends?

Be sure to keep tuning into Below Deck Sailing Yacht each week to find out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.