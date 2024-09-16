Below Deck Sailing Yacht Seaon 5 trailer teases a Daisy romance, less Gary, no Colin, major firing, and more

Finally, after months of waiting for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 news, we have it, and it’s good.

Bravo released the highly anticipated trailer for the sailing show, along with a premiere date.

There’s so much to unpack in the first-look footage that it left us feeling like Season 5 just might be even more jaw-dropping than Season 4.

The last season fractured the friendships of Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae, who all helped make Below Deck Sailing Yacht a mega-hit show.

Colin isn’t back for another season, but Gary and Daisy are, with the past season impacting their working environment.

Aside from the Gary and Daisy drama, we see Captain Glenn Shephard, like never before, losing his s**t on the crew more than once for very good reasons.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 trailer

Daisy is the focal point of the trailer, as it seems the powers that be are making her the star in the aftermath of the sexual misconduct scandal allegations against Gary.

The chief stew finds herself hooking up with a deckhand that could be more than just a boatmance.

It seems that the new chef is going to be a major problem on Season 5. Daisy and the chef butt heads when she refuses to serve his food because, well, it looks like crap.

The party vibe of Ibiza brings many challenges for Captain Glenn and his crew. Not only with unruly guests but also the crew crossing the line by partying with guests.

Captain Glenn sets ground rules for the crew, which are ignored, leading to him unleashing his fury on them. The captain even wakes up the crew at one point after a disastrous crew night out.

Other teasers include another near-boat crash for Parsifal III that makes it seem like Gary may be the one who saves the day. Speaking of Gary, he’s in the trailer, but there’s definitely less of him, and not a single Gary hook-up is featured.

What is featured is a fire, a bloody nose, plenty of drunk falls, and Captain Glenn firing someone. The way it’s set up, too, the teaser definitely wants us to think Captain Glenn fires Daisy or Gary.

When does Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premiere?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will have to tune into Season 5 to find out who Captain Glenn fires, as well as if Daisy what happens with Daisy’s budding romance.

The good news is that the sailing show is back in less than a month. Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c.

Below Deck Med Season 9 wraps on Monday, September 23, which means we are either getting a reunion or a Captain Sandy Yawn wedding special on Monday, September 30.

Are you ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

