Brian Hanvey shares sweet song he wrote for wife Jess Caroline and 90 Day Fiance fans are swooning

We are sure Jess Caroline is completely happy with her decision to leave 90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson.

We first met the Brazilian nanny on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when she brought her new boyfriend Colt and mother Debbie to her hometown to meet her family.

Although true 90 Day Fiance fans know that Jess Caroline has been married since July, she revealed her new husband to viewers officially on the Season 5 Tell All.

The two admit to rushing the relationship

Filming for this season ended last year and a lot has happened since production ended.

Since ending her tumultuous relationship with Colt, she started a friendship with his other Brazilian ex, Larissa Lima. Not only did the two develop a close bond, but Jess happened to meet her new husband through her.

Jess was introduced to musician Brian Hanvey, and it was thought that it could be a great match since both are vegetarians and like similar music.

Since then, they’ve gotten married and now continue to live together in the U.S. Jess lost her job earlier in the year and was facing possibly moving back to Brazil.

They admit to rushing into marriage, but they agree that the connection was worth it. On the Tell All, Colt congratulated his ex-girlfriend and her new green card.

He wrote a song about her

Brian wrote a song for his new Brazilian bride in honor of their wedding day. He professed his love as he titled it Love Me Til You’re Old.

“Have my heart forever babe/no matter where we go,” the song promised.

Viewers loved the ballad.

While some viewers agree with Colt’s green card theory, they offered their congratulations to the new couple.

One user wrote, “The song is beautiful; as in your bride and your love for her. Adding to my playlist now.”

Brian has definitely snagged some new fans by dating the 90 Day Fiance star.

Do you think marriage will last or was it solely for Jess to stay in the US?