90 Day Fiance: Colt Johnson’s ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline married

In a shocking turn of events, 90 Day Fiance star Jess Caroline got married to musician Brian Hanvey last month in Michigan.

The couple filed for a marriage license on July 23 and married on Aug. 1.

Jess was the ex-girlfriend of 90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson, and he had even asked her father for his approval for her hand in marriage on their trip to Brazil this last season.

In another six degrees of separation, Colt’s ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, introduced Jess and her new hubby Brian.

Jess and Larissa not only bonded over their Brazilian roots but also hate and disgust for their ex Colt. In a recent episode, Jess finally met Larissa in Vegas, quickly becoming friends, discussing how Colt manipulated them both.

Brian Hanvey, 25, cast Larissa and her boyfriend Eric Nichols in his music video last year for “If I Scream in My Sleep.”

Larissa introduced the pair, as Jess is in America on a student visa and working. Her getting married would secure her citizenship.

Jess and her husband now live in Vegas, as does Larissa and Eric and Colt and his mom Debbie. Wowzers!

In a post on Instagram, she says, “The fight is big and the results are slow, but you will find happiness like I did. Nothing is worth your stress! Trust your girlfriends and never settle for a man that doesn’t make you feel like the best person alive.”

Colt, Jess, and Larissa have huge explosion on Part 1 Tell All

On the recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Tell All Part 1, Colt explains it is the first time he and Jess saw each other since they broke up after their trip to Brazil.

He said they argued every day since the trip, and Jess didn’t love him. He accused her of dating different men in other cities.

Jess said it’s because he would lie and send pictures of his private parts to many women, eight of which she found in his phone.

Colt admitted to cheating and said, “I send pictures of my dick out to women because that’s what I do for affection.”

Larissa interjects, saying to Colt, “You have no morals. You have no morals, bitch.”

Angela, who recently married Michael in Nigeria on the show, lightened the mood by telling Colt, “I wish you’d sent me one of it.”

Jess continues, stating Colt will never be happy because he is a bad person. Larissa agrees and says, “He has dirty secrets, girl,” as she lets viewers know she has screenshots of things Colt has done during their marriage as well.

Jess even tells Debbie to “Shut up,” and Debbie exits the room.

Colt and Jess’ toxic relationship

As we learn more details about Colt and Jess’s relationship, Jess opened up about Colt being abusive and even causing her to lose her job as he sent her nude photos to friends at her job.

Things get physical as Jess throws shoes at Colt while in Brazil after finding out he is still friends with Vanessa.

“I would like to talk about some of things I went through in my past relationship that left marks on me till this day,” Jess said.

“I know so many women go through that too, and maybe this can help someone out there. My relationship was extremely abusive. I couldn’t recognize myself anymore! I lost my identity… His demeanor was extremely aggressive and bipolar.”

In the preview for Part 2 of the Tell All, Larissa says she will tell us something about Colt that no one knows.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.