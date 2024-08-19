Bravo network called ‘disgraceful’ as RHOC preview shows Shannon Beador breakdown

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers are bashing Bravo and Andy Cohen for how things are playing out on the show.

Poor Shannon Beador has been put through the wringer amid the return of Alexis Bellino who’s now dating her ex, John Janssen.

However, the drama is not over yet as a teaser for Episode 7, titled The Gloves Are Off has sparked outrage online.

The clip shows Shannon in La Quinta on a girls’ trip with half the cast including Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Heather Dubrow.

Meanwhile, newbie Katie Ginella, Jenn Pedranti, and Alexis Bellino are in Big Bear with Tamra Judge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The conversation is the same among both groups; despite being at separate locations.

The hot topic is Shannon and John, a subject that’s becoming too much for the RHOC star and viewers.

RHOC Episode 7 teaser shows Shannon Beador in tears over John Janssen’s lawsuit

John is suing Shannon for $75,000 and the RHOC star is reeling from the lawsuit, after alleging that she paid for everything during their relationship.

In the teaser for the upcoming episode, Shannon is emotional as she opens up about the situation.

“Do I have stacks of my credit cards and canceled checks that prove and show that I paid for stuff? It’s insane you guys,” she says.

The mom of three told her co-stars about a birthday trip to Los Angeles for John’s daughter where she footed the bill including hotel rooms for everyone.

“That trip’s close to ten grand,” exclaims Shannon through tears. “That’s how generous I was and he’s telling me that I owe him money?”

As she continues to dish about the situation Shannon breaks down as the women rally around her and show their support.

“You don’t understand how overwhelmed I am with love right now,” the 60-year-old says as she wipes away tears. “You guys are so kind.”

Viewers blast Bravo and Andy Cohen for ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shannon Beador

Shannon is not just getting support from her RHOC castmates, the viewers have been siding with her as well.

After a snippet of the scene was posted on Instagram frustrated fans took to the comment to slam Bravo and Andy.

“This is so heartbreaking. Yet @bravo let’s these women wreak havoc on another women’s mental health. Not ok,” wrote one commenter.

“That’s effed up @bravotv. Why would y’all bring that man and that trainwreck Alexis back on to torture Shannon,” questioned someone else.

Another viewer added, “@bravotv @bravoandy should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this harassment & bullying by John & Alexis.. know your viewers, we don’t like it!”

RHOC fans weigh in. Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

“I love Bravo, but this is way too much! Shannon stay strong…,” wrote a commenter.

“The way Bravo is treating Shannon is disgraceful,” added someone else.

Check out the RHOC Episode 7 teaser below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.