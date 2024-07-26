Shannon Beador tears up over John Janssen lawsuit as Vicki Gunvalson returns in RHOC promo

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 is well underway, and it’s already shaping up to be a banner season of the long-running reality series.

Thursday’s episode found Alexis Bellino claiming that Shannon Beador had to redeem John Janssen.

It was quite the spectacle, but the latest teaser for an upcoming episode showcases arguments over something very different.

Earlier this year, John claimed in court documents that he gave his one-time girlfriend, Shannon, $75,000 for a facelift.

The next episode will follow the drama surrounding the lawsuit, as Shannon is shown breaking down to returning original star Vicki Gunvalson about the situation.

Of course, Vicki has no qualms about expressing her feelings and can’t resist slamming John.

Vicki’s comeback should switch up the dynamic

Vicki’s return will be gripping because she’s been vocal about her disdain for Tamra Judge’s allegiance to Alexis.

Vicki will probably go head-to-head with Alexis to appease Shannon, so there’s potential for plenty of drama here.

Then there’s Vicki’s fraught dynamic with Tamra to consider, so it seems that there could be two distinct sides to the cast in the coming episodes.

Let’s hope it doesn’t become The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is currently on the chopping block amid a colossal cast rift.

The promo also features drama courtesy of newbie Katie Ginella. Thus far, Katie hasn’t been immersed in drama but has hinted at beef with Heather Dubrow.

Newbie Katie Ginella clocks in

In the new clip, Katie spreads a rumor about Heather that she called the paparazzi to take photos of her at Disneyland.

It’s the type of petty drama that makes these shows worthwhile after almost two decades on the air.

However, Katie clearly doesn’t understand that Heather is not the kind of person to back down when someone drags her name through the mud.

As a result, a screaming match ensues when Heather gets wind of Katie running her mouth.

In one scene, Katie calls Heather a liar, which will kickstart another feud to keep RHOC Season 18 on the right track.

The big question is whether or not Katie can prove Heather lied about calling the paparazzi.

A new housewife calling a seasoned veteran is a big moment, and the reaction from the other cast members could help or hinder Katie’s future with the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Bravo on Thursdays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.