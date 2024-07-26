Alexis Bellino claims Shannon Beador has to ‘redeem’ John Janssen: ‘The truth is coming out’

Alexis Bellino’s return to The Real Housewives of Orange County has brought high drama, thanks to her new love interest being Shannon Beador’s ex, John Janssen.

In her first episode back, she faced off against Shannon over a lawsuit and John.

In her second episode, she declared she wanted to get to a good place with her nemesis

However, things took an even wilder turn when news emerged that Alexis and John were going to the same gym as Shannon.

Even worse? Alexis and John’s time at the gym came to a wild conclusion, and they both believed it was thanks to Shannon.

Early in Thursday’s third episode of the season, Alexis and Shannon talked behind each other’s back to Gina Kirschenheiter about the gym.

Did Shannon get Alexis kicked out of her gym?

Shannon dropped a bombshell during the July 25 episode, all thanks to an alleged phone call with her trainer, Alex.

“Alex said we don’t want any drama here. So then Alexis said I’m a good Christian girl,” Shannon told Emily Simpson.

“He said something like, oh, a Christian girl who talks about her sex life?” she continued, referencing Heather Dubrow’s event in which Alexis said that she and John were having a lot of sex.

Shannon then claimed that John was shouting expletives at Alex before walking away and yelling: “Shannon’s behind this,” Shannon recalled from her conversation with Alex.

Things got even crazier when Alexis recalled the drama to Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti.

“There’s no way he’s going to know about a luncheon where I bring up sex. The only culprit to that is Shannon,” she complained.

Alexis then claimed she didn’t care about Shannon because there were far more pressing issues, such as her desire for Shannon to redeem John.

Yes, you read that right.

John wants redemption

The man who has been criticized for screaming about women on the show is looking for redemption, and he and Alexis believe Shannon could be the one to make it happen.

“The only thing I really care about is she needs to redeem my man’s name,” Alexis told her friends, but Tamra shot it down, saying Shannon would never go for it.

“The truth is coming out whether she wants to do it or not,” Alexis doubled down. “John is not going to hold his mouth forever. He’s over it.”

There’s been much debate about why John is back on reality TV after apparently hating it, but now it seems the intent is to change people’s perceptions of him.

I don’t know if that’s possible, but it makes Alexis’ scenes up to now ingenuine because she’s now revealed she has an ulterior motive.

There’s no telling where this will go in the coming episodes, but the cast undoubtedly realizes that Alexis seems to be copying various aspects of Shannon’s life.

Shannon even pointed it out because she was confused about why John was taking Alexis to all the same places he had taken her.

“Is Alexis trying to live the life I had?” Shannon wondered in a confessional.

“She has my ex-boyfriend. She’s getting love-bombed like I did. They’re going to the same restaurants. They’re riding on the boat. They go to the same gym,” she continued. “He took her to the same hotel for her birthday that he took me for mine. Alexis, good luck trying to be me.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.