‘Arrogant’ Gina Kirschenheiter dragged for talking about Jennifer Pedranti’s financial situation

Thursday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County ended on a cliffhanger, as Gina Kirschenheiter and Jennifer Pedranti came to blows.

Earlier in the episode, we learned that Gina was upset with Jennifer, who got evicted from a home she helped her obtain to rent without a credit check.

Throughout the installment, Gina claimed that Jennifer’s actions had cost her a lot of money because other agents were less trusting of her due to her support of Jennifer.

Jennifer was quick to voice her displeasure with Gina for telling her business to their friends, but Gina countered that people learned of her eviction on social media.

Social media is the driving force of reality TV shows on Bravo nowadays.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gone are the days when cast members posted blogs on the Bravo website expressing their thoughts on certain events.

Fans leap to Jennifer’s defense against Gina

Fans were quick to speak out about the drama between Gina and Jennifer on social media, and it’s not a good look for Gina.

One fan admitted they understood Gina’s frustration, but the big issue was Gina’s nonchalant talk about Jennifer’s business on the show.

“Mind you, we’ve watched her be broke for years! Let’s not be so high and mighty now that she’s selling a few homes,” the fan complained.

Listen, I understand Gina’s frustration with Jenn. However, she needs to check the arrogant tone she has when talking about Jenn’s financial issues. Mind you, we’ve watched her be broke for years! Let’s not be so high and mighty now that she’s selling a few homes #RHOC pic.twitter.com/qJfKHf33IB — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) July 19, 2024

Another fan felt that Gina telling Jennifer to get her life together after years of trying to get her own together was a step too far.

The fan shared a photo of a previous episode, too, for good measure.

Gina finally got her sh*t together after 7 years and suddenly she can tell Jenn how to live her life?!?



Girl, this was you three years ago! #RHOC pic.twitter.com/1TOLeQWcpS — Gina (@GinaPorelli) July 19, 2024

A viewer pointed out Gina’s DUI and her “messy divorce” as reasons she should not be giving anyone life advice.

“You’re the last person to give advice on getting their life together,” the fan clapped back.

Not Gina trying to give Jennifer advice about how to be responsible. A DUI, messy divorce, money issues, bad posture. You're the last person to give advice on getting their life together. #RHOC #WWHL pic.twitter.com/AAo10o2Y3z — Marie Cervantes (@9woodMac) July 19, 2024 One fan didn’t criticize Gina but felt she was trying to ham up this drama for the cameras.

Gina has been criticized in the past for her lack of decent storylines, so she may be using it to secure her contract for another season.

I feel like Gina is making this a bigger deal than it should be for the cameras #RHOC pic.twitter.com/z5G48YqBD2 — ryan 🦋 (@THELEGlTBOSS) July 19, 2024

A fan used a photo of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Sutton Stracke to make their point.

The fan wondered when Gina became “an expert” on others getting their lives together.

I’m trying to think how and when Gina became an expert on others getting their life, home, expenses together. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/uS5Pyhu8hS — SAM6 (@travelong6) July 19, 2024

The Real Housewives of Orange County has bounced back creatively

Given that the episode ended on a cliffhanger, there’s a good chance this feud will drive the first half of the season.

The best part? There’s more than one feud this season, so the show shouldn’t stall like during prior seasons when this conflict gets resolved.

The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of Dubai serve as great palette cleansers after The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Potomac imploded with their most recent seasons.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.