Brandi Glanville wants to replace Kate Chastain on Bravo’s Chat Room, asks Andy Cohen to ‘make it happen’

Brandi has lots of opinions, which is why she thinks she’s a good fit for Bravo’s Chat Room. Pic credit: Bravo

Brandi Glanville wants to replace Kate Chastain on Bravo’s Chat Room and has asked Andy Cohen to help make it happen for her.

The controversial The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has a lot of opinions. Brandi currently uses social media to express her thoughts. However, the reality TV star thinks her opinions would be a great addition to Bravo’s Chat Room.

Fans of the virtual talk night talk show know Kate suddenly left as co-host in February. The Below Deck alum later revealed that she chose to exit the show admitting she didn’t feel like she fit with the other co-hosts.

Brandi Glanville wants Kate Chastain’s former spot on Bravo’s Chat Room

The former RHOBH star took to Twitter to express how her opinions make her a great fit to fill Kate’s shoes on the all-female talk show.

Brandi hopes to join Summer House star Hannah Berner, Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. All three ladies have strong opinions and are not afraid to butt heads a little bit on the show.

In her Tweet, Brandi asked Andy to help make it happen. Andy, along with Kate, is a producer on the show. Plus, Andy just makes things happen at the Bravo. He is the face of the network, after all.

Pic credit: @BrandiGlanville/Twitter

Fans react to Brandi’s tweet

It didn’t take long for Brandi’s tweet to become filled with fan opinions. There were mixed thoughts on Brandi becoming part of Bravo’s Chat Room. Some are all for it, while others think the RHOBH alum is acting thirsty.

One fan felt Brandi would be the perfect addition to the show because she doesn’t sugarcoat anything.

Pic credit: @hefavorsme10/Twitter

Another user slammed Brandi for even asking Andy such a thing after the way she acted on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Pic credit: @Twitrbel/Twitter

Below Deck Season 8, chef Rachel Hargrove, hands down, had one of the best responses to Brandi’s tweet.

“Opinions are like a** holes… everyone’s got one so….so let’s not be like the norm?” Rachel replied.

Pic credit: @HargroveRachel/Twitter

Last week Brandi threw her hat into the ring to fill Sharon Osbourne’s recently vacated spot on The Talk. One Twitter user questioned why Brandi was begging for jobs.

Pic credit: @hihi1212/Twitter

The odds of Brandi securing the spot are slim. Andy did reply in support of Brandi joining the Talk but has yet to comment on her plea to be part of Bravo’s Chat Room.

Bravo’s Chat Room airs Sundays at 10:30/9:30c on Bravo.