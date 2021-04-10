Below Deck: What’s the highest and lowest tip received on Bravo show?

Charter guest tips are always one hot topic on Below Deck Pic credit: Bravo

What’s the highest and lowest tip received on Below Deck? That’s the question on fans’ minds after a disappointing tip was given on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow came under fire for leaving a $15,000 tip for a four-day, three-night charter. Fans thought, considering his wealth and demands, the tip should have been far higher.

Barrie’s not the first charter guest to get blasted for a tip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 guest Justin Thornton left $17,000 after having chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran pull off a 72-plate, six-course dinner. Bravo flashed an average tip of $20,000 across the screen at the tip meeting, and cameras showed an upset crew.

Those are just two examples of tips gone bad, but not all tips are low. Most charter guests tip a proper amount, and one even exceeded expectations.

Since Below Deck has eight seasons’ worth of charter guests, several demanding, let’s take a look at the highest and lowest of the series.

What’s the highest tip received on Below Deck?

The average tip amount on the yachting show ranges from $15,000-$20,000.

Captain Lee Rosbach revealed on the podcast Side Piece with Melissa Pfeiste‪r that ironically, the best tip ever received on Below Deck came from one of his least favorite guests, Timothy Sykes. ‬

Fans will recall Timothy appeared on Seasons 2 and 5 of the series. The first time around, Timothy left $17,000 after revealing he took $5,000 back because dinner for a young woman he was dating was screwed up.

Timothy redeemed himself in Season 5, well, at least tip-wise, leaving the crew a whopping $30,000. It’s the highest tip ever on Below Deck, but Captain Lee will never have Timothy back on the show.

What’s the lowest tip received on Below Deck?

There are a couple of instances in terms of the lowest tip ever received on the show.

The first charter in the Below Deck franchise was cut short due to drugs being brought onboard the Honor. Captain Lee immediately took the group back to the dock then told them the charter was over.

His moves did not sit well with the group. The guests did not leave a tip at all. They didn’t have a charter either, so that’s not the lowest tip in the series.

The lowest tip in the Below Deck series came during Season 8. UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam and his friend Dax Nittolo were the primary guests on a charter full of twenty-somethings. They left the crew $12,000 after displaying rich kid antics the entire charter.

There it is Below Deck fans, the highest and lowest tips received by the crew on the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.