RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville wants to fill Sharon Osbourne’s vacant spot on The Talk

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has thrown her hat into the ring and has expressed interest in filling Sharon Osbourne's vacant spot with popular show The Talk.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is reportedly looking for new ventures.

It seems the RHOBH alum is ready to make her move and has expressed interest in filling a current vacancy on the popular show The Talk.

The vacancy comes after one of the show’s longtime hosts, Sharon Osbourne, was suddenly released from the show after a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

The exchange came during a discussion on racism while the panel chatted about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Brandi would like to fill the gap on the talk show and put her intentions out into the universe.

Brandi wants to join The Talk

The Talk is a popular talk show known for discussing pop culture and gossip, lifestyle topics, and current events.

The panel of hosts, including Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth, is a spectacular cast of outspoken and opinionated ladies who aren’t afraid to chime in with their own thoughts.

Naturally, this is a draw for the mom-of-two, and she hopes that she’ll be considered for the current host vacancy spot. As RHOBH fans would know, Brandi fits the bill for being outspoken and unafraid to share her thoughts and opinions.

Taking to Twitter, Brandi made her intentions clear and was hoping that by sending it out, she might be able to manifest it for herself or help her get the attention of the show’s producers.

“I want to be on The Talk not as a guest but a host! Putting it out into the world,” she shared.

Brandi Glanville would love to join The Talk as a host.

Fans weigh in on Brandi’s interest in joining The Talk

RHOBH fans were quick to give the 48-year-old their own opinions on whether or not they think she could hack it as a host on The Talk.

Bravo heavyweight, Andy Cohen, weighed in with his thoughts, and he’s clearly in support of Brandy making a move to talk show host.

Replying to Brandi’s tweet, Andy wrote, “You’d give people a reason to tune in.”

Bravo superstar Andy Cohen is in support of RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville transitioning into a talk show TV host.

Other fans, however, weren’t so certain that Brandi would make a suitable replacement.

“no offense but your mouth would get you fired within a month,” wrote a fan.

no offense but your mouth would get you fired within a month. pic.twitter.com/b0t2sf6oGw — HOUSEWIVES FANATIC (the original) (@hwivesfanatic) April 7, 2021

In contrast to RHOBH fans who weren’t supporting Brandi taking on a role like a talk show host, a consensus found that her fans would love to see her on the show.

In response to the above tweet, a follower came to Brandi’s defense, writing, “She’s had a podcast for almost 10 years now..and has interviewed all types of people not just crazy housewives. She’s outspoken and has an opinion on things. She’d be great.”

Pic credit: @BrandiGlanville/Twitter

And even further, some fans shared that Brandi would be a good host but didn’t think the network would be willing to take a risk on her.

“This would be a great thing for you and most important for them, but it will never happen [because] they want someone that will conform to their way of thinking and honey that’s just not you and that’s why I Love You so much. Give em hell,” a follower wrote.

Pic credit: @BrandiGlanville/Twitter

Although it remains unclear if Brandi even stands a chance at being considered to fill Sharon’s shoes on The Talk, it seems that her fans are ready to see her take on a new role since leaving RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.